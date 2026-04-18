5 Texting Etiquette Rules People Break All The Time

Our smartphones have become such a big part of our lives, and texting is a great way to keep in touch with people. While it might not sound all that important — we've all likely been guilty of it at some point — pulling your phone out and texting other people while you're spending time with your partner or someone else can actually be really bad etiquette.

There are times when you might need to respond to a message really quickly, and that's fine. But if you go out to dinner with someone, or you're hanging out and catching up, don't just sit there texting other people during the event. Not only will you miss out on the moment before you, but it could also make whoever you're with feel like they aren't important enough for you to focus on them. Additionally, researchers note it could also lead to other relationship problems, especially if it happens between romantic partners.

Of course, as mentioned before, there are times where texting others while you're spending time with someone makes sense. As such, you shouldn't rule it out entirely. But, if you know you're going to be spending time with another person in a situation where you're meant to be focusing on each other and the moment that you're spending together, keep your phone in your pocket and let others know beforehand that you might not be reachable for a bit. There's also an argument to be made about putting your phone down and taking a break from it overall, and spending time with loved ones can be a great opportunity for that.