5 Phone Etiquette Rules People Break All The Time
A modern smartphone is useful for accomplishing a variety of tasks, and the nice thing about them is that you can complete said tasks virtually anywhere and at any time. In an era when smartphones provide constant notifications and activities, it can be easy to forget that there's still some expectation for following social norms. However, even if you're aware of some of the following etiquette rules for phones, they can still be rather easy to break.
There are plenty of smartphone risks you should know about, but there are also some basic rules that are good to follow if you're aiming to be polite in today's society. From using your phone during certain situations to making sure you're in the right frame of mind before sending a text, breaking these rules won't necessarily entail excommunication, but they may have consequences greater than one would initially realize.
Though following a lot of these ideas can simply show a basic consideration for those around you, breaking some of these rules can have an impact on your relationships or even your job. At the very least, many of these are something to consider when you think about how you're using your device. With that in mind, here are some rules to follow for maintaining good phone practice in a variety of situations.
Don't use your speakerphone in public
Right at the top of our list is a social faux pas many have likely experienced. Though some may be aware that using a quieter voice during a public phone conversation is good etiquette, sometimes people can forget. Even-worse, some may decide to carry out the conversation through their device's speakerphone. Modern day smartphones typically have some impressive tech on board, and the built-in speaker of many devices can be quite loud. Just as an example, the iPhone 17 can reach levels of around 103.8 dBA, about the same as some motorcycles.
Obviously, those who need the louder volume due to a hearing impairment get more leeway on this one, but the fact remains that a loud conversation through a smartphone speaker can be highly disruptive for those around you, especially in public places where showing restraint on volume is the norm. Of course, this situation only worsens if you're doing something like listening to music or other media through your speaker in public.
Along with potentially being bothersome to others, there's also the simple fact that the conversation you're having may be something you don't want others to be privy to. Along with finding somewhere quiet to take a phone call if you know it's going to be important, you can also consider getting some earbuds that you can carry with you if you know you're going to frequently make phone calls or listen to music. Fortunately, we know a thing or two about cheap wireless earbuds.
Stop looking at your phone during a conversation
Here's one that can be difficult to avoid. Looking at your phone while talking to someone has become such a bad habit for some that there's even a modern expression for it — phubbing. A portmanteau of the words phone and snubbing, the phrase can be used when someone divides their attention between the person they're speaking to and their cellphone. It can be done intentionally, but it's also incredibly easy to do accidentally, especially if you're receiving a notification or two.
While accidentally phubbing someone can be just a small gaffe, there are instances where it can have weighty consequences. In a study by James A. Robert and Meredith E. David, amusingly titled, "My Life Has Become a Major Distraction from My Cell Phone," the two discovered that phubbing was capable of lowering a partner's marriage satisfaction. Even a phone just being present during a conversation can affect an individual's ability to pay attention, even if the device is not in use. Naturally, looking at a device during a job interview can be highly detrimental, as well.
While a bit of mindfulness can help break this habit, remember that many modern smartphones do have features that can help focus your attention on the immediate. For example, Focus Mode can be a game-changer on iPhone, and Android phones can have similar features, called Digital Wellbeing. So, even though that buzzing in your pocket announcing something is going on with your device might seem mighty tantalizing, save it for when you have a free moment.
Silence your phone during a movie
This is perhaps one of the easiest etiquette rules to break, but it's also one that can draw the biggest ire from those around you. Going to a movie is expensive, especially when you add in refreshments, so people are paying good money to see a film ... not to listen to you mess around on your phone.
The thing to remember about a movie theater is that they're dark, so any cellphone screen is going to be fairly obvious to spot, and that's regardless of how low your screen brightness is set. The phone is going to create a high contrast to the darkness of the theater, and those around you are certainly going to take notice. Even if you may not care about the movie you're watching, other people in the theater do, and they paid for the experience to be there.
Naturally, there's nothing wrong with using your cellphone while the lights in the theater are still on, but you may want to practice some mindfulness anyway. If you need to answer a text or a call while you're at a movie, it really is best to simply step outside for a few moments and return later. That, or there's always the option of turning your TV space into a home cinema, which allows you to do whatever you want while watching a film.
Ditch your cellphone while driving
Operating a cellphone while driving isn't just rude, it's also dangerous — and in some regions, it's even illegal. Like it or not, using a phone while behind the wheel does qualify as distracted driving, and it can have some rather serious implications. While we'll spare you from the type of scare tactics you may see during a driver's education course, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that distracted driving took 3,275 lives in 2023.
What can make this one so difficult for people is that there are plenty of features a modern smartphone provides that can be incredibly useful while driving. Along with devices having a variety of map apps available, it's fairly common for individuals to use their smartphones to listen to music or podcasts while they drive. However, this is still no excuse for operating the device at the same time as your vehicle, and setting your navigation or song selection before driving is rather easy.
While you should research the laws in your region, there are additional solutions to this issue. For example, popular smartphones from Apple and Android can have voice assistants capable of performing a variety of tasks, and there are also features built specifically for cars, such as Android Auto and CarPlay. Though these features typically require an infotainment screen to function, there are accessories that can help make the connection should your card not already have one. For example, we're familiar with plenty of the best-rated portable Apple CarPlay units you can buy today.
Avoid texting or messaging while drinking alcohol
While studies have shown that drinking a beer a day may actually be good for you, it may have some consequences on your social life if you go beyond that. Having a beer or a glass of wine during dinner can be a nice way to relax, but having more may leave you reaching for your phone while you're feeling tipsy. Though it may sound fun in the moment, it may not be so joyous for those who are on the other end receiving your messages.
One reason we may find ourselves wanting to text while drinking is that alcohol naturally lowers an individual's inhibitions. Whenever you imbibe alcohol, you're altering how the neurons in your brain communicate. This includes altering the neurons in your prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for controlling your impulses and decision-making skills. To put it another way, you may normally think that sending a risky text to an ex is a bad idea, but while drinking, you may find yourself saying far more than you normally would.
Unfortunately, since drinking is involved, you may not be fully aware of the repercussions until the damage has already been done. In short, if you plan on having more than a couple of drinks, consider putting the phone away. This is another time when Focus Mode on an Android or iPhone can really come in handy, but you may also just want to put your phone away completely if you plan on drinking.