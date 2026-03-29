5 Phone Etiquette Rules People Break All The Time

A modern smartphone is useful for accomplishing a variety of tasks, and the nice thing about them is that you can complete said tasks virtually anywhere and at any time. In an era when smartphones provide constant notifications and activities, it can be easy to forget that there's still some expectation for following social norms. However, even if you're aware of some of the following etiquette rules for phones, they can still be rather easy to break.

There are plenty of smartphone risks you should know about, but there are also some basic rules that are good to follow if you're aiming to be polite in today's society. From using your phone during certain situations to making sure you're in the right frame of mind before sending a text, breaking these rules won't necessarily entail excommunication, but they may have consequences greater than one would initially realize.

Though following a lot of these ideas can simply show a basic consideration for those around you, breaking some of these rules can have an impact on your relationships or even your job. At the very least, many of these are something to consider when you think about how you're using your device. With that in mind, here are some rules to follow for maintaining good phone practice in a variety of situations.