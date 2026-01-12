The 4 Best Rated Portable Apple CarPlay Units You Can Buy Today
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you like having access to tech while on the road, Apple CarPlay can offer a great hands-free experience. However, not every car is going to come equipped with everything you need. While there are CarPlay adapters for vehicles that have their own infotainment screens and support — including some of the best wireless adapters — older vehicles don't have this system built in.
For older vehicles, there's a good amount of portable CarPlay units available online, and we want to look at some of the best. The four models below have the tools to get you an easy CarPlay connection, and they all come highly rated by real-world users on Amazon. Each device on this list is well-suited for setting up a wireless Apple CarPlay experience in your vehicle, and each comes with its own set of features.
While some auto manufacturers may be doing away with CarPlay, it can nonetheless be a great way to give an older vehicle a nice update. Once it's ready to go, you can begin enjoying many of the same things a vehicle with built-in CarPlay enjoys, such as some of the best free CarPlay apps. If you know of a car, truck, or SUV that's still stuck using a tape deck or a CD player as its sole entertainment option, then the devices listed below may be just the thing for adding a new trick to an old vehicle.
Krunia Wireless Portable CarPlay Screen
Using Apple CarPlay in an old vehicle is rather easy if you follow a guide on how to add it. Fortunately, Krunia's Wireless Portable CarPlay Screen promises that getting started is as easy as connecting it to your vehicle's cigarette lighter or 12-volt port. The device, at the time of this writing, is available for $79.98, saving you 38% off the typical $129.99. However, even at full price, the reviews and score for this CarPlay screen make it worth considering.
Krunia's portable screen features a 9.26-inch touchscreen that includes 16.7 million colors, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 1600x600 screen resolution. Additionally, 5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 ensure a solid connection between the device and your iPhone, and Krunia's four different output modes and steering wheel controls — including Bluetooth, FM, and AUX — mean you have plenty of options. The device also includes a backup camera that displays on the screen automatically whenever you're parking.
With over 4,000 bought in the past month on Amazon at the time of this writing, Krunia's CarPlay Screen has the Amazon's Choice seal of approval along with a 4.5-star rating with over 1,500 reviews. Folks appreciate it for its easy setup, good customer service, and responsive screen. However, some customers do note that the backup camera could use some work, especially the picture quality. Nonetheless, it also has Android Auto support, so folks who need it can get the best of both worlds.
Carpuride W903 Portable Wireless CarPlay Screen
When it comes to tech, there's no such thing as too many choices — even when you're searching for a highly-rated CarPlay adapter. Currently, Carpuride has two options for its portable CarPlay screen, with the difference being whether you want a dash cam to go along with it. Right now, the Carpuride W903 without a dash cam is $139.99, saving you 36% on the typical $219.99 price. There's also the $149.99 dash cam version that shaves 35% off the typical $229.99 price. While the 4K dual dash cam is good, it's the CarPlay features we want to focus on.
The Carpuride includes a 9.3-inch touchscreen with a 1600x600 resolution. However, one thing that helps this device stand out from the rest is its sensor light, which automatically dims the device's screen whenever you enter somewhere dark to provide better visibility and reduce eye strain. While there are options for connecting to your vehicle's audio, including FM, AUX, and Bluetooth, the Carpuride also includes its own speaker that promises large bass and clear vocals.
On Amazon, Carpuride's CarPlay screen holds a 4.3-star rating with over 1,100 reviews. Folks appreciate it for its bright, automatically-adjusting display, easy installation, and solid sound quality. However, at least one reviewer did note that they experienced a good amount of connection issues. Nonetheless, considering the options Carpuride provides, this is a good choice for those looking to do some cool things with Apple CarPlay.
IIWEY 10-inch Portable Apple CarPlay Screen
Getting the most out of CarPlay is really all about knowing the best tips and tricks, even getting down into the hidden features everyone should know. However, this experience is going to be stopped pretty short if you're not using the right equipment, which is why the highly-rated 10-inch CarPlay Screen from IIWEY for $139.99 can be a solid choice for vehicles lacking the proper setup.
With a 10-inch LED touchscreen display that includes a 60Hz refresh rate, the device also includes a 1080P rear camera and a 4K dash camera. Like the others, IIWEY's CarPlay screen connects to your vehicle via the cigarette lighter or 12-volt port, while also including Bluetooth, FM, or AUX options for sending audio from your smartphone to the vehicle's speakers. What's really cool about this unit is that it also includes support for Miracast for easy screen mirroring. It also includes a high-def microphone for voice control, which can be incredibly helpful while driving.
Along with receiving the Amazon's Choice seal, IIWEY's CarPlay screen also holds a 4.5-star rating with 1,190 reviews. With over 2,000 bought in the last month at the time of this writing, folks appreciate it for its quick Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connections, lag-free experience, and clear voice controls.
LAMTTO Wireless CarPlay Portable Touchscreen
Along with each device on this list being highly reviewed, many of them also share something else in common: practically all of them are over a hundred dollars — not counting items potentially being on sale, of course. When not on sale, the LAMTTO Wireless CarPlay Portable Touchscreen is typically priced at $89.99, which makes it the most inexpensive device on this list. However, don't let the low price deceive you, as this adapter still houses plenty of features.
In addition to providing support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this device includes direct screen mirroring should you need it. Featuring a 9.26-inch LCD screen, LAMTTO's device also includes a 2.5K dash camera and a 1080p backup/parking camera. You'll also gain access to either Siri or Google Assistant through hands-free voice controls, and the device includes FM, AUX, and Bluetooth connection options for getting audio going.
With over 300 bought in the last month at the time of this writing, the LAMTTO Wireless CarPlay Portable Touchscreen features a 4.2-star rating with over 1,400 reviews. Customers appreciate it for the easy installation, solid audio quality, and large number of features for the price. However, at least one reviewer noted a dissatisfaction with the included power supply cable, which they stated needed to be replaced with a different USB-C cable. However, snagging this device at this price isn't a bad deal, and then you can find out what CarPlay features you want to see in 2026.
How we choose our products
When it comes to finding products on the web, we value your time and money. We searched the net for the best available devices on Amazon, basing this list on high user reviews and customer experience. Each item on this list holds thousands of reviews from real-world users, with a number of these items even receiving the Amazon's Choice seal for being a quality product. When the information was available, we also made sure that the products were actively being bought to ensure items were valid. With so many options available on the web, we want to make sure that all of our recommendations are going to do what they say they do, and do it well.