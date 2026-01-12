The 4 Best Rated Portable Apple CarPlay Units You Can Buy Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you like having access to tech while on the road, Apple CarPlay can offer a great hands-free experience. However, not every car is going to come equipped with everything you need. While there are CarPlay adapters for vehicles that have their own infotainment screens and support — including some of the best wireless adapters — older vehicles don't have this system built in.

For older vehicles, there's a good amount of portable CarPlay units available online, and we want to look at some of the best. The four models below have the tools to get you an easy CarPlay connection, and they all come highly rated by real-world users on Amazon. Each device on this list is well-suited for setting up a wireless Apple CarPlay experience in your vehicle, and each comes with its own set of features.

While some auto manufacturers may be doing away with CarPlay, it can nonetheless be a great way to give an older vehicle a nice update. Once it's ready to go, you can begin enjoying many of the same things a vehicle with built-in CarPlay enjoys, such as some of the best free CarPlay apps. If you know of a car, truck, or SUV that's still stuck using a tape deck or a CD player as its sole entertainment option, then the devices listed below may be just the thing for adding a new trick to an old vehicle.