5 Hidden Features Every Apple CarPlay User Should Know By Now

Apple CarPlay has paved the way for a safer and more connected iOS experience, albeit one that's tailor-made to navigate city streets and cruise down the highway. The popular infotainment software launched all the way back in 2014, and over the years, Apple has enhanced the vehicle-friendly UI numerous times. Most recently, iOS 26 brought totally new features to Apple CarPlay, such as the new Liquid Glass design, the ability to add widgets to your CarPlay screen, send Tapbacks in Messages, and more.

But that's just scratching the surface of Apple CarPlay: Under the hood, there are all kinds of tucked-away settings and capabilities to enhance and optimize your next CarPlay drive, and some of these features have been around for quite some time. With just a few additional taps and page scrolls, you'll be well on your way to a more personalized CarPlay dashboard.

To that end, we've put together this roundup of five of the best hidden features every Apple CarPlay user should know about. Whether you're the kind of driver who relishes a streamlined interface with minimal distractions or someone who wants access to every widget and extra screen under the sun, our list has tips and tricks for every CarPlay user. Once you know where to look, you'll realize Apple CarPlay is more versatile and interactive than most iOS users realize.