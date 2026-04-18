The First 4D Printer Of Its Kind Is Doing More Than Just Making Recyclable Robots

3D printing was once an innovation out of "Star Trek." Now, hobbyists can complete various impressive 3D printing projects in their own homes (as well as some that maybe don't represent the most valuable uses of this technology). However, at the research level, the technology continues to grow and develop, with teams exploring the possibilities of 4D printing. One research team is even experimenting with 4D printing to create autonomous "soft robots" using materials that have typically been waste products.

A key distinction between traditional 3D printing and 4D printing is the addition of a time element. This is the additional dimension that makes it "4D." 3D printing involves printing static objects that typically don't move unless incorporated into machines as parts. 4D printing allows for the creation of objects that can change their shapes, uses, or both in reaction to stimuli. Heat and light are two examples of stimuli that can trigger a 4D printed object to change its shape or function.

This innovation can have applications in fields like robotics. Consider the example of the work being done by a team of Korean researchers. In a paper in Advanced Materials, the researchers detail how they've used a 4D printing method to develop recyclable structures that can autonomously change shape when exposed to heat or light. While this alone is impressive, what's perhaps even more noteworthy is the fact that the team achieved this breakthrough using materials that would typically be no more than industrial waste: sulfur.