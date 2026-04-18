Your Android Phone Might Have A Secret Charging Mode You Should Be Using

Knowing when and how much to charge your smartphone can be trickier than it sounds, but many experts recommend a simple rule of thumb: you should generally maintain a battery charge between 20% and 80%. If you have an Android phone, it may be hiding a secret feature that will make that rule much easier to follow.

Bypass charging, as the name implies, bypasses the battery in certain situations, instead running electricity right to the components of the device. This is great for when the battery is fully charged, or when it hits the charging limit you set, but when you want your phone to remain plugged in. An example of that is when you're playing a power-hungry game that would deplete the battery quickly, or watching media with your screen on for long periods. Powering up to full every time is actually a bad charging habit that can ruin your devices, and bypass charging can help you avoid that while keeping the device powered up if you're using it intensively.

Bypass charging is not to be confused with a new Android feature called priority charging that shuts down apps in the background to prioritize energy going to the battery. Priority is designed for quick bursts when you need your battery to reliably charge in a pinch. That said, not all phones support bypass charging. Phones that have it are the Google Pixel 6 series up to Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24 series and above (including the Galaxy A35), the ASUS ROG Phone 3 and above (including the ROG Phone 9), the Sony Xperia line, and some others from Infinix, OnePlus, IQOO, Xiaomi, and Redmagic. Do note that, on some devices, it's a feature that requires a specific setting to be enabled.