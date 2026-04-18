Ditch Your TV Remote For This All-In-One Free App

This isn't the only app that lets you control your TV from your phone. If you have a compatible TV or streaming device, then the Google TV and Google Home apps also let you use your phone as a remote. There are ways this Bluetooth app differs from the others in terms of functionality, though. Android TV is owned by Google, but do note that there are some differences between Google and Android TVs.

The Google Home app is more robust, as it's designed to integrate with multiple features of your home, including locking doors, turning lights on and off, and providing Gemini summaries of where each family member went in the home during the day. Google Home is the better choice if you want a full-service app for your entire house, but Bluetooth Remote is much more streamlined as it was designed with a single use in mind. If you have no need for an app to control functions in your house or summarize your day, the Google Home app might honestly do too much for you.

Similarly, the remote option on the Google TV app is more of a side experience. That app is more focused on watching videos on your phone, and the remote option is for when you cast your video to a compatible device. This app is built for on-the-go viewing. Bluetooth Remote may not include video content, but if you're just looking for a streamlined remote, it may be easier for you.