Why There's Simply No Need For TV Remotes Anymore

There is something interesting happening in the television industry right now, and it isn't the arrival of micro-RGB panel technology that might change how our TV displays look. Instead, it's in how we control our televisions themselves.

As more technology starts to work together, and we find new ways to bridge the divides between different devices, the need for TV remotes appears to be dwindling significantly. There was a time when you used to have to keep up with the remote for your TV. Otherwise, you'd risk having to plod up to the TV just to turn it on, change the channel, or even set the volume. Now, though, many TVs let you do all that directly from your phone instead.

Many television sets have begun to create their own apps — Roku has one, and Samsung's SmartThings lets you control multiple devices, including your TV. These apps give you full control of your device directly on your smartphone or tablet. It's a handy way to ensure you can always get where you need to on your TV. It also makes controlling it far more convenient than always keeping track of the remote. After all, most of us always have our smartphones nearby.