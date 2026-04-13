How To Check What Kindle Model You Have Before Amazon Pulls Support

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Amazon recently announced that it would stop supporting Kindle and Kindle Fire devices released in 2012 and earlier. Owners of those models will be unable to use the Kindle Store as of May 20, 2026, though they can still read ebooks they've already downloaded to the device. Kindle ereaders tend to last a long time, but as a result of this change, anyone who bought a Kindle before 2013 will have a decision to make, as they're about to lose key functionality.

Here's the full list of Kindle ereaders impacted by the change:

Kindle 1st Generation

Kindle 2nd Generation

Kindle DX

Kindle DX Graphite

Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation)

Kindle 4

Kindle Touch

Kindle 5

Kindle Paperwhite 1st Generation

There are other ways to get ebooks onto a Kindle, but none are as easy as buying or borrowing from the Kindle Store. At this point, you might be wondering how to figure out if your Kindle will continue to receive support or if you need to get familiar with sideloading and other alternatives. With that in mind, here's how to find out which Kindle model you have and when it was made.