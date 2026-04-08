Amazon Is Discontinuing Support For These Older Kindle Models

Amazon is cutting off support for older Kindle models very soon. Amazon issued the following statement (via PCMag): "Starting May 20, 2026, customers using Kindle and Kindle Fire devices released in 2012 and earlier will no longer be able to purchase, borrow, or download new content via the Kindle Store." Affected models include the Kindle 4, Kindle Paperwhite 1st Generation, Kindle Fire HD 7, and all other models released before 2013.

So, why is Amazon discontinuing support for so many working e-readers? No official reason was given, but Amazon is extending a telling offer to existing owners of older Kindle models. Affected users should soon receive an email offering, "20% off select new Kindle devices as well as a $20 eBook credit that will be automatically added to your account after purchasing a new device (valid through June 20th, 2026, 11:59pm)." The reality is that a Kindle is worth buying even if you own an iPad, which is exactly why Amazon is eager to sell you a new one.

Kindle devices tend to have a lifespan of five to eight years, and some users on Reddit report their Kindles are still going strong after more than a decade. Total Kindle sales were estimated at roughly 20 million as of 2013. Considering the popularity and longevity of Kindle devices at that time, it's clear that many people will be affected by Amazon's frustrating decision to discontinue support for a series of devices that still work perfectly fine.