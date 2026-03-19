You're Going To Hate Google's New Rules For Sideloading Android Apps

It has been known that Google was planning to make big changes to how sideloading on Android works, and it seems it has finally settled on a way to secure Android while still keeping the platform "open." Users have been stuck on a bit of a seesaw, as Google previously shared plans to cut off sideloading as you know it by forcing developers to verify their apps to be installed on most Android phones. However, back in November 2025, Google came out once more, saying that it would allow "experienced" Android users to sideload applications by requiring some kind of opt-in system.

Fast forward a few months, and you finally get a good look at what to expect from Android's big sideloading changes thanks to Google's new blog post. The new system is built on what Google calls an "advanced flow," which it says will "safeguard against coercion." The crux of the setup is reportedly built around user choice, with there being three main approaches to sideloading apps using the new setup.

The advanced flow will only come into play in one of three possible scenarios, with the first two allowing for verified applications to be sideloaded directly from the developer, without any change to the current system. Users will also be able to sideload directly from developers with limited distribution settings, which means the channels their app is available on will be managed in some way. Finally, the third choice will activate the advanced flow to allow for sideloading from unverified sources.