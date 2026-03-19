You're Going To Hate Google's New Rules For Sideloading Android Apps
It has been known that Google was planning to make big changes to how sideloading on Android works, and it seems it has finally settled on a way to secure Android while still keeping the platform "open." Users have been stuck on a bit of a seesaw, as Google previously shared plans to cut off sideloading as you know it by forcing developers to verify their apps to be installed on most Android phones. However, back in November 2025, Google came out once more, saying that it would allow "experienced" Android users to sideload applications by requiring some kind of opt-in system.
Fast forward a few months, and you finally get a good look at what to expect from Android's big sideloading changes thanks to Google's new blog post. The new system is built on what Google calls an "advanced flow," which it says will "safeguard against coercion." The crux of the setup is reportedly built around user choice, with there being three main approaches to sideloading apps using the new setup.
The advanced flow will only come into play in one of three possible scenarios, with the first two allowing for verified applications to be sideloaded directly from the developer, without any change to the current system. Users will also be able to sideload directly from developers with limited distribution settings, which means the channels their app is available on will be managed in some way. Finally, the third choice will activate the advanced flow to allow for sideloading from unverified sources.
Google's advanced flow
If you want to sideload applications from unverified developers, you'll now need to go through a multi-step process to enable sideloading. This process first requires that you enable developer mode on your Android phone. From there, you can confirm that you aren't being scammed or coerced. This second step is important as it helps ensure that users aren't being forced to install malware by scammers. Once you confirm you aren't being coached, the system requires you to restart your phone and reauthenticate your decision.
Google notes that restarting your phone will help cut off any remote spyware or calls that you might be dealing with, as Google seems to be worried that scammers may threaten users with things such as warrants, personal harm, and more. So, by forcing you to restart the device, Google hopes to give users time to think and clear their heads without the turmoil of being threatened on the line. Once the device has been restarted, there is one final hurdle to overcome, and that is a 24-hour "protective waiting period." This exists wholly to cut down on the manufactured urgency that some scammers rely on to force you to make risky choices.
After that waiting period, you can enable the settings that allow you to actually sideload applications. Google says this advanced flow setup should give users and developers all the choice of how they want to distribute their applications while also not locking down Android users from installing applications from the sources they want to trust.
A walled garden with a few doors
While the overall idea behind Google's setup here sounds good on paper, it's also important to look at all the facts. First, not everyone sideloads applications — or even knows what it is. Zimperium reported in 2024 that less than 20% of Android's global users were sideloading applications, meaning most people are going to continue downloading their applications from the Play Store.
Additionally, while these new measurements can provide a bit more security for users, it doesn't stop malware-ridden apps from hitting the Play Store, which has seen more than its fair share of infected apps over the years. It also doesn't keep Android "open" in the way that Google notes. That's because it still requires most developers and users to jump through hoops. And, it opens the door for Google to take more control of applications and how they are distributed as a whole. Of course, none of this is slated to take effect until sometime in 2027, and with that time comes more opportunity for petitions like the "Keep Android Open" initiative to gain more support.
Whether that support will make a difference or not, though, is unclear. Backlash from the community was partly what heralded Google's move from a strict verification system to the less closed-off advanced flow. But if you were hoping for a more open Android, like what has existed in the past, then Google's changes to sideloading aren't the answer. But, they are — at least for now — somewhat of a compromise. A sentiment others within the community also seem to share.