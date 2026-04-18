The U.S. Marines Want To Deploy A High Tech Cloak To Hide From Drones

The baseball player John Francis Daley once famously said, "You can't hit what you can't see." While this was meant to explain why he missed a critical pitch during a 1912 game, it's also relevant on the battlefield. If a drone can't see you, it can't shoot at you. The U.S. Marine Corps has recently taken an interest in what can best be described as a "high-tech cloak" that can allegedly hide troops from drones.

This piece of seemingly sci-fi equipment, dubbed the "Multispectral Camouflage Overgarment" (MCO), is supposed to "reduce the probability of detection" from drones that use visible, infrared, and thermal detection equipment, according to documents from the U.S. General Services Administration. Think one part the Invisibility Cloak from "Harry Potter" and two parts the mud Arnold Schwarzenegger used to avoid the titular villain of "Predator."

However, the MCO will only be effective at relatively long distances in the hundreds-to-thousands of meters range. While hiding from drones is a top priority, the U.S. Marine Corps also wants the product to be durable and functional in a wide variety of climates, from polar to arid. The Marine Corps' "Request for Information" details an interest in the MCO and outlines several other necessities, such as a resistance to mold and the ability to chuck it in the washing machine. Overall, the U.S. Marines are looking to acquire 13,000 MCOs by the 2027 fiscal year and 61,222 by the 2030 fiscal year.