4 Settings You Should Change On Your Hisense TV ASAP

One of the first things you should do when going into any new TV is check for privacy settings that you want to disable. Luckily, it's pretty easy to stop your smart TV from spying on your activities by turning off settings like app usage collection and more. The exact names of settings and the options available to you will vary based on the manufacturer of the TV itself, but you should definitely tinker around with those before getting too comfortable.

Some notable settings to check for and disable if you have them on your Hisense TV are the Device Usage Data setting, as well as the Collect App And Over-The-Air Usage options. Both of these settings give your TV manufacturer permission to collect data about your usage habits. A lot of times, the data included in these collection pools is used to help feed more personalized advertising across your smart TV's functionality.

It's worth noting, however, that not all Hisense TVs have these settings, as online commenters have noted that their Hisense-branded TV did not have these settings listed anywhere in the options. You can check for them yourself by going to Settings > Preferences > Privacy Settings. Other settings to check for are the VIDAA voice setting if you have a Hisense TV with that operating system. This lets your Hisense TV capture microphone information. You should also turn off the Personalized Ads options under Settings > System > Advanced Settings to avoid any unneeded data collection.