You Really Should Replace These Popular GPUs In 2026

PC Graphics cards are going through a bit of a market shift. Nvidia, which dominates the market with a 95% share of the pie, announced in 2025 that the lifespan of several of its lines are ending. After the 580 driver update cycle closed, GTX 700, 900, and 10-series graphics cards (GPUs) were given the end-of-life treatment, with only security updates being provided until 2028.

The graphics cards in question were released in 2012, 2014, and 2016, becoming exceptionally popular among PC gaming enthusiasts. With the 700 and 900 series cards, Nvidia cemented its dominance over the market, bringing in software like ShadowPlay (now rebranded as the Share Overlay) that allowed players to record gameplay without any additional software. Cost and performance were also key during this era, as the top end of the 900 series, like the 970 and 980, brought exceptional 1080p gaming for under $600.

This was then superseded by the much-loved GTX 10-series, which saw Nvidia build upon what it introduced with the previous generation, but with added power. To this day, the GTX 1070 and 1080 (as well as Ti models) still linger on the Steam Hardware Survey, despite launching in 2016. These cards provided a significant upgrade over the previous generation at a non-eye-watering cost. Where the 10-series faltered was during the small cryptocurrency bubble, where the hardware sold out due to its mining capabilities. Nvidia's next home run was with the RTX 30-series, which was also impacted by external factors, such as the pandemic and cryptocurrency.