Is Mobile Hotspot Or USB Tethering Faster? Here's What You Need To Know

We often rely on a mobile hotspot when internet access isn't available or dependable. While traveling, it's extremely useful, allowing us to quickly check emails or perform important tasks. All you need is a smartphone with an active data plan. While a mobile hotspot is convenient, it's not the only way you can share your smartphone's data with a PC, and certainly not the fastest. USB tethering is faster, and the only additional requirement is your phone's cable.

USB tethering, as the name suggests, uses a wired connection to share internet between the two devices. Unlike a mobile hotspot that turns your smartphone into a mini router, USB tethering is faster and more stable. It also prevents your phone's battery from draining completely since the phone charges simultaneously.

I tested mobile hotspot and USB tethering, and the latter consistently delivered better results. This doesn't mean you should avoid using your mobile hotspot. It has its advantages, but if you only want to share the internet with one device, USB tethering is undoubtedly the better choice.