3 Cheaper Alternatives To The Apple Pencil Worth Trying
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A good stylus is essential for anyone who wants to use their iPad as a digital notebook or canvas. Some have sworn by each generation of the Apple Pencil, which has things like haptic feedback that responds to you using it, wireless pairing and charging for convenience, and pressure sensitivity to better simulate the experience of putting pen to paper. However, the Apple Pencil starts at $79, with the Apple Pencil Pro selling for $129.
That price might be worth it if you're using your iPad for art and need maximum precision, but for most users, the Apple Pencil is far more than they actually need. It's a cool product, but it's also an iPad accessory to avoid if you're on a budget or don't need anything fancy. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives out there. While they may not have the advanced features of the Apple Pencil itself, these products will get the job done for a fraction of the price.
Bopomofo 2-in-1 Stylus Pen
Starting with the simplest and cheapest option, the Bopomofo 2-in-1 Stylus Pen isn't trying to truly compete with the Apple Pencil. It doesn't have any fancy features or Bluetooth connection, but it's definitely wireless, and it'll never run out of battery. Jokes aside, the double-sided design makes it convenient for anyone who swaps back and forth between scrolling with a rubber tip and handwriting notes on their iPad. The clear disc tip is also helpful for greater precision.
Of course, the main reason to go with Bopomofo over other pens is price. You get five pens and nine replacement nibs (six rubber and three clear) for $13.99, which often goes down to $9.99. Having multiple is nice if you use your tablet in various spaces, since you can put them in different rooms or bags. There are also color options, larger bundles, and the option to just get replacement tips. It also has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, with users praising the styluses for their value. While it's certainly nowhere near as feature-rich as the Apple Pencil or other competitors on this list, Bopomofo is perfect if the basics are all you need.
Metapen Pencil A8
If you want something a little fancier without spending much more, the Metapen Pencil A8 is the best iPad stylus smart money can buy. The device supports iPads starting with the sixth generation, so as long as you have an iPad from 2018 on, it'll be compatible. It also charges quickly, with four minutes plugged in equaling about two hours of writing and fully charging in 30 minutes for around 10 hours of use. The Metapen can also attach magnetically to your iPad, though it does not support wireless charging.
While the Metapen A8 doesn't have pressure sensitivity, that's true of any stylus that isn't the Apple Pencil itself, and it does have some other features that make it a decent choice for artists. Its tilt sensitivity allows you to easily change the thickness of your lines, and it has palm rejection, so it won't pick up your hand or fingers if you rest your hand on the screen while drawing or writing.
At a list price of $29.99, the Metapen is an incredible value. It does most of what the Apple Pencil does for less than half the price, and its 4.5 rating based on over 51,000 reviews indicates customers are happy with their purchase. Some even say it's easier to use than the Apple Pencil and praise its performance for far outmatching its price.
Tinymoose Pencil Pro Ultra
Tinymoose has a range of stylus options to choose from, but we're going to focus on the Tinymoose Pencil Pro Ultra, the company's most feature-rich model. At $49.95, it's significantly more expensive than other Apple Pencil alternatives. However, it has one feature that sets it apart: universal device support. Most digital styluses are only meant to be used with one specific device. The Apple Pencil can't even be used with an iPhone, let alone any Android phones or tablets.
All you need to do is triple-click to activate Smart Switch, which swaps it between iPad and universal modes. If you work on multiple devices, the convenience alone may justify the cost. If you don't, Tinymoose has other options, including the $39.95 Pencil Pro 2, which does everything the Ultra does minus Smart Switch. For $29.95, you can get the Pencil Pro, which includes most of the features of its successor minus the onscreen battery indicator and shortcut button. If you're looking for an accurate stylus that's a little more in line with the Apple Pencil at a lower price point, go with one of Tinymoose's pens.
Methodology
For this list, we only considered styluses that were under $79, the price of the cheapest Apple Pencil model. Taking into account different needs and budgets, this list includes low and mid-priced devices with a range of features, some comparable to the Apple Pencil. There's also a cheap, no-frills option for anyone who only needs the basics. To select the specific products, we considered Amazon star rating (for products available on the platform), customer feedback, and reviews from trusted sources. From there, we picked styluses that were either an incredible value in terms of features and price, or stood out with unique features.