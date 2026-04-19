3 Cheaper Alternatives To The Apple Pencil Worth Trying

If you want something a little fancier without spending much more, the Metapen Pencil A8 is the best iPad stylus smart money can buy. The device supports iPads starting with the sixth generation, so as long as you have an iPad from 2018 on, it'll be compatible. It also charges quickly, with four minutes plugged in equaling about two hours of writing and fully charging in 30 minutes for around 10 hours of use. The Metapen can also attach magnetically to your iPad, though it does not support wireless charging.

While the Metapen A8 doesn't have pressure sensitivity, that's true of any stylus that isn't the Apple Pencil itself, and it does have some other features that make it a decent choice for artists. Its tilt sensitivity allows you to easily change the thickness of your lines, and it has palm rejection, so it won't pick up your hand or fingers if you rest your hand on the screen while drawing or writing.

At a list price of $29.99, the Metapen is an incredible value. It does most of what the Apple Pencil does for less than half the price, and its 4.5 rating based on over 51,000 reviews indicates customers are happy with their purchase. Some even say it's easier to use than the Apple Pencil and praise its performance for far outmatching its price.