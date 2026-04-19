How Often Should You Clean Your Xbox Series X?

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The Xbox Series X is a powerful console that can provide countless hours of entertainment. Sure, the Xbox Game Pass doesn't hold the value it once did due to a recent price hike, but the console still has plenty of must-play games. However, if you don't clean your console every few months, it is going to start looking grody. Do you really want to invite friends over for some multiplayer action in "Halo" with an unkempt console?

Microsoft recommends giving your Xbox Series X/S a good spit-and-shine every 3 to 6 months, though that isn't a hard-and-fast rule. However, this raises the question of how to clean the console since certain cleaning products (such as abrasive materials) can ruin the finish, or worse. Dampen a soft, lint-free cloth with a solution that's 70% isopropyl alcohol or less, and wipe it over the console's surface. Make sure you unplug the Xbox before cleaning, and never put the liquid directly on the console. If you don't have isopropyl alcohol, a premoistened wipe with the same formula (not a disinfectant wipe), a combination of mild soap (e.g., Dawn) and water, or either Formula 409 All-Purpose Cleaner or Windex Glass Cleaner will also work.

While you're at it, you also might as well clean your controller and/or headset since they should be wiped down on the same schedule. The same rules and instructions apply: Dab a soft cloth with a 70% isopropyl alcohol solution or mild soap and water, and wipe it on the peripheral's surface. Again, the device should be unpowered. If you only have Formula 409 or Windex, use a sparse amount.