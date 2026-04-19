4 Of The Coolest Gadgets For Your Xbox

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Getting a gaming console like the Xbox Series X or digital-only Xbox Series S is only the start. Unpacking your new console is exciting, but you'll also want to make sure you complement your setup with some of the coolest and most useful gadgets that you can buy. Sure, there are some great games and must-have Xbox apps that make the console great, but what's the point of having the best Xbox games if you can't take full advantage of them?

Thankfully, there are more than a few useful gadgets to choose from, which is why we wanted to highlight some of our favorites and point you toward solid picks in those categories. Not only can adding these gadgets to your setup help make it more useful, but it can also improve how you use your Xbox, making it easier to access the features and perks that you care about.