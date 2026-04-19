Upstream Vs. Downstream USB Ports On Your Monitor: What's The Difference?

Upstream and downstream USB ports on your monitor are implemented to expand the repertoire of your PC. Whether this is a laptop or a desktop, these ports allow you to add even more peripherals when the port space on your device is running a little low. It makes for a much more convenient USB hub for those who don't need anything more than an easier way to hook up devices like keyboards, mice, or USB-equipped headphones.

While hubs on monitors have been around for quite some time, it's a little difficult to pinpoint the monitor that brought it to the mainstream. In 2004, Apple refreshed its now-discontinued Apple Cinema Display, which featured two FireWire 400 ports, alongside USB 2.0 ports. These days, you'll typically find that these ports are rated at USB 3.0 or above to provide a steady combination of connectivity speeds and power.