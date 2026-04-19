5 Email Etiquette Rules People Break All The Time

Even though there are now more ways to reach out to other people than ever before, email is still the primary communication method when it comes to the business world. That's why providers like Gmail offer features that make your long list of unread emails easier to sort. But aside from keeping your inbox tidy, it's important to know how to write a good, professional sounding email – and a huge part of that is understanding email etiquette.

Just as there are phone etiquette rules people break all the time, there are some expectations when you send an email that make it easier to get what you want if they're followed. Most likely, you'll be contacting prospective employers or clients with emails that really need to come off as polite, especially if you are introducing yourself unsolicited.

Personal messages to friends and family are obviously more flexible, but no matter who you're emailing, there are best practices for getting your message across. These include writing for your audience, avoiding anything that could make your email seem dangerous, and knowing when to wait and follow up.