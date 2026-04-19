5 Email Etiquette Rules People Break All The Time
Even though there are now more ways to reach out to other people than ever before, email is still the primary communication method when it comes to the business world. That's why providers like Gmail offer features that make your long list of unread emails easier to sort. But aside from keeping your inbox tidy, it's important to know how to write a good, professional sounding email – and a huge part of that is understanding email etiquette.
Just as there are phone etiquette rules people break all the time, there are some expectations when you send an email that make it easier to get what you want if they're followed. Most likely, you'll be contacting prospective employers or clients with emails that really need to come off as polite, especially if you are introducing yourself unsolicited.
Personal messages to friends and family are obviously more flexible, but no matter who you're emailing, there are best practices for getting your message across. These include writing for your audience, avoiding anything that could make your email seem dangerous, and knowing when to wait and follow up.
Writing for your recipient
One of the worst email blunders is writing in a way that isn't appropriate for the situation. A professional email needs to sound sober. Be clear and courteous, and avoid using emojis and casual or overly familiar language. Keep in mind that the recipient might not interpret something the way you meant it, so it's best to avoid making jokes.
When writing business messages, use proper formatting and a standard font like Arial or Times New Roman. An email should start with a greeting, then go into an opening paragraph, body paragraphs, a closing one, and a sign-off. Shorter emails, especially responses, may not need as much in the body, but you should include at least a greeting and a sign-off. If the other person responds without a greeting, it may be okay to forgo one yourself, but if you aren't sure, err on the side of formality.
Considering timing
It's very easy for things written in an email to be misconstrued. That's why it's not always the best way to communicate, especially when dealing with important topics. While most people check their email every day, it's usually not ideal for time-sensitive matters that need an immediate response. That's because your email can easily get lost in the shuffle, especially if the recipient isn't expecting it.
When you need to talk about something sensitive but can't meet in person, a phone or video call is better than an email. Additionally, if you expect the conversation to involve a lot of back-and-forth, actually speaking to one another will be far more efficient. If you do need to address a difficult subject via email, be clear about the situation; don't wait until a couple of paragraphs in to get to the point, especially if you have to deliver bad news.
Keeping it concise
To avoid miscommunication, it's important to be clear and concise. An email that goes on for too long, especially a professional one, is often confusing and, frankly, a time-waster for both you and the person reading it. There's no need to overexplain yourself, and if you do, the reader may miss critical information buried within the filler.
Another key step for ensuring your email is as clear as possible is proofreading. Typos happen, but spelling and grammatical errors can make things confusing; we've all heard the joke about "Let's eat, grandma" versus "Let's eat grandma." Mistakes can also come off as unprofessional. Getting a name wrong, especially the name of whomever you're writing to, or misspelling crucial terminology may be interpreted as a lack of respect, care, or knowledge about the topic.
Looking over your email before you hit the send button also gives you a chance to rewrite and reword sections. If you tend to be verbose, this is when you can review what you wrote and trim the fat, so to speak.
Explaining your attachments
Email scams are everywhere these days, especially since scammers can use AI to trick you. Common methods are spoofing and phishing, which involve tricking a victim with a familiar-looking email address and asking for money, or getting them to click a link leading to a seemingly-legitimate website asking for personal information.
Another way bad actors can get your data is through email attachments. Opening a bad file can give an attacker access to your device and every piece of your data.
Just as it's important to practice vigilance when opening email attachments, it's crucial to make sure the person you're emailing knows that you and your attachments are the real deal. Remember to mention any files you're sending over, and be sure those files are in a common format (.pdf, .docx, .jpg, .mov, .zip, etc.). Unusual file types look inherently suspicious, and even if they are legitimate, the person you're sending them to might not have the right software to open it.
Following up too quickly
Once you've written and polished your email and hit the send button, there's one more thing to do: wait. This is especially important if you are sending an introductory email or don't know the person well. Odds are, your email isn't going to get seen right away.
You'll come off as pushy, impatient, and unprofessional if you send a follow-up too soon, making it less likely you'll get what you want. Experts say to wait three to five business days, though it's generally okay to follow up a little sooner if the matter is time-sensitive. At the very least, wait 24 hours. If you don't hear back, you can send another follow-up, but don't send more than two or three. At that point, it's best to move on.
As for what to write in the follow-up itself, don't just copy and paste your original email. The recipient may mistake it for an automated message and choose not to respond. Just like your original email, you want to make it clear that you respect the other person's time. Additionally, be sure to respond to your own emails in a timely manner, within 24 or 48 hours, to show that you are serious.