Why You Can't Just Buy A Petabyte Hard Drive

In recent years, the capacity of hard drives has increased significantly. We now have hard drives with over 40TB of storage. The Western Digital UltraSMR ePMR HDD has a capacity of 40TB, while Seagate's Mozaic 4+ offers 44TB, all in a single drive.

While this is a massive feat, users have long wondered how far away we are from the petabyte (PB) mark and whether that's realistically achievable. For context, 1PB equals 1000TB. At present, there are no 1PB drives in circulation, and none have been announced either.

Right now, companies are focused on reaching 100TB storage in a single drive, which they expect to achieve by 2029. Apart from that, they are optimizing drives for performance and power consumption. As for 1PB hard drives, there's no clear timeline yet, and that's due to how hard drives actually work and the limitations faced by manufacturers.