5 3D Printer Projects To Take Your Raspberry Pi Builds To The Next Level

If there were two technological developments representative of the creative future of design and engineering, they'd be the 3D printer and the Raspberry Pi. The former allows you to create just about anything with the right model, while the latter can be used to create all kinds of compact, miniaturized devices. Using these two technologies in tandem does require some specialized know-how, but if you've got the skills for it, you can use a 3D printer to create all kinds of fascinating cases and gadgets, which a Raspberry Pi can then bring to life.

Users across 3D-printing enthusiast sites like Printables and Thingiverse have pushed their ingenuity into overdrive to realize their wildest dreams. With a 3D printer and a Raspberry Pi (along with supplemental skills like coding in Python and wiring digital displays), they've created practical gadgets, recreations of their childhood computers, and even entire functional robots. They're not the most beginner-friendly projects, as there are much easier projects out there for new users, but if you're looking to take your tinkering to the next level, you can try their designs for yourself.