7 Quick And Easy Raspberry Pi Projects For New Users

The first Raspberry Pi was a revolution. It started as a project to offer the cheapest possible computer that someone could use as a normal PC for school or work, or as a risk-free way to learn programming using various modern coding tools. That core philosophy has been part of every subsequent model, even as the specifications have become better and better.

Over time, the Pi became popular for more than just coding and affordable computing. It became clear that these versatile little computers can be applied to an almost limitless number of DIY Raspberry Pi projects. These range from simple ideas that can be pulled off in an hour or two, to ones that require a whole weekend or longer, plus some serious DIY skills.

If you have an old Raspberry Pi that's gathering dust, or you've come into possession of a newer model and aren't sure what to do with it, we've gathered some quick and easy projects that newbies (or anyone with limited time) can try on a Pi right now.