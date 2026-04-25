5 Useful Samsung S Pen Features You Might Not Know About

Most of the time, you'll be using your S Pen on your screen, but did you know it's still pretty handy even when it isn't touching your device? This is thanks to the S Pen's Air Action feature that lets you turn the stylus into a remote control for your Camera, Gallery, and music app of choice.

In the Camera app, the S Pen acts as a remote shutter. When you want to take a picture, just press and hold the side button until the Camera app launches. Then, hit it again to snap a photo, or do a double press to open Selfie mode. In the Gallery, the S Pen can help you browse your photos. Pressing once on the S Pen side button will advance to the next item and pressing two times will go back. In a music app like the pre-installed Samsung Music or a third-party app like Spotify, you can use the S Pen to play or pause a song (press once) and skip to the next song (press twice).

Besides controlling apps, your S Pen can navigate your phone with just gestures too. For instance, drawing a V shape in the air will activate AI Select, and drawing an upside down V will take you back to the home screen. These navigation controls can be edited as needed right from the Settings app.

It's important to note that the S Pen's remote control functionality isn't available across all S Pens. It's limited to the S Pens that came with the Tab S7 to S10, Note series, and the S21 Ultra to S24 Ultra. Unfortunately, Samsung removed this feature on the more modern models, including the S26 Ultra, S25 Ultra, and Tab S11 and S10.