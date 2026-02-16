You Can Use One Of Android's Best Features To Spot Scams Quicker

Scams are everywhere these days — sometimes it feels like you just can't escape them. You get scam calls, messages, and even emails, and the red flags are becoming harder and harder to spot. But what if we told you there's an easier way for people with Android phones to check on scam text messages before they fall for them?

When Google first dropped Circle to Search on Android, the feature was mostly about being able to easily look up items you saw on your screen. However, the functionality evolved quite a bit, particularly after a massive AI upgrade. In December 2025, Google added the option to use Circle to Search to check if messages were a scam. This is exceptionally useful, as many of the text message scams we receive these days are written to look just like official texts from real places.

These can include texts like toll road charges, or even messages that appear to come from financial institutions like PayPal or your bank. Luckily, if you have trouble distinguishing the real ones from the fake, Google's Circle to Search can now help. Of course, we do want to note that it is not recommended to blindly trust AI or other automated systems without further verification. But, by using Circle to Search, you can at least get a baseline to help determine if something is a scam or not.