5 Of The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Cases

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The Nintendo Switch 2 is a massive upgrade over the original Switch, but one of the best things about both consoles is their portability. Unfortunately, that also means exposing your Switch 2 to the elements—like bad weather, potential drops, and other factors that might negatively impact your device. Luckily, there are a slew of great carrying cases you can choose from, though rifling through all the options yourself might be a bit tedious.

That's why we've taken the guesswork out of it all by looking at some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 carrying cases you can buy right now. We've not only taken the cost of the case into account, as protection should never cost you more than the console itself, but we've also looked out for features that users will actually care about — like an included power bank that can charge your Switch 2 on the go, or a slim design that protects your console without being overbearing. No matter what type of Switch 2 case you're looking for, these five options are some of the best that the market has to offer right now.