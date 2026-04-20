5 Of The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Cases
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The Nintendo Switch 2 is a massive upgrade over the original Switch, but one of the best things about both consoles is their portability. Unfortunately, that also means exposing your Switch 2 to the elements—like bad weather, potential drops, and other factors that might negatively impact your device. Luckily, there are a slew of great carrying cases you can choose from, though rifling through all the options yourself might be a bit tedious.
That's why we've taken the guesswork out of it all by looking at some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 carrying cases you can buy right now. We've not only taken the cost of the case into account, as protection should never cost you more than the console itself, but we've also looked out for features that users will actually care about — like an included power bank that can charge your Switch 2 on the go, or a slim design that protects your console without being overbearing. No matter what type of Switch 2 case you're looking for, these five options are some of the best that the market has to offer right now.
PowerA Slim Case
While carrying accessories and add-ons with you can be useful, there's also something to be said about a slim carrying case that does the job well. The PowerA Slim Case won't let you carry around the dock or even your charging block, but it does come with room for 10 game cards for those who prefer a physical game collection. It's also officially licensed by Nintendo, which means it has passed rigorous testing, according to the manufacturer.
The case features an outer shell with a molded, cushy internal lining that envelops the console perfectly. Considering the case only costs $19.99, it delivers on the features you need in a simple carrying case while also offering a few color options. The piece that holds the game cards also doubles as a padded screen protector when the Switch 2 is inside the case, and you can use it as an integrated play stand to prop the console up.
With an average rating of 4.7 stars, reviewers say that the PowerA Slim case is available at a great price. Many praise the case's low profile, game card storage, and the option to prop up the console, though not all reviewers are convinced this is a needed feature. As one reviewer explained, if you're looking for a solid slim case for your Nintendo Switch 2, you "can't go wrong with it."
tomtoc Slim Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2
This next Switch 2 case is another slim option for those who love a minimalist feel while still getting protection for their console. The tomtoc Slim Carring Case features a molded design that fits snugly around the Switch 2, while also providing room for a fold-out 12-game card sleeve that rests over the Switch 2's screen when it is stored. Tomtoc says the case provides "military-grade protection" against drops and should fit into just about any bag.
As for reviews, the tomtoc Slim Carrying Case has over 2,000 reviews, averaging 4.8 stars. Many reviewers praise the case's high quality and slimness, which has made it a favorite among Amazon buyers. One user even mentioned the case passing a test where they put it into the case, then pressed down on it to see if the thumbsticks could be pressed in. The tomtoc case passed the test, which the reviewer says makes it a good daily driver for users who travel with their Switch 2 a lot. The case traditionally retails for $36.99, which does make it a bit expensive for one of the slim options out there.
Turtle Beach PlayTrek 2-in-1 Case
Sometimes, a simple case just isn't going to cut it anymore, and there might be users out there who prefer a larger case that can store more of the accessories they often use. The Turtle Beach PlayTrek 2-in-1 Case is another officially licensed option, and what makes this case really stand out is that it's two cases in one.
First, the case acts as a larger carrying case for your Switch 2, controller, charging accessories, and more. This means you can basically take your entire Switch 2 setup with you, which might be useful if you're going out of town for a while and want to bring your console. The case features a rigid exterior composed of an EVA-molded shell. Inside, you'll find a padded interior flap that helps protect the screen while also offering room for several game cards. What really makes this stand out is the aforementioned accessory storage option, which attaches to the bottom of the main Switch 2 case. You also have the option of buying just the slim part of the case if you don't want all the other goodies that come with the $49.99 option.
Reviews say the case is great for organizing all your accessories, but one does note that it cannot hold both the Joy-Con Grip and a Pro Controller, which might be disappointing for users who want to easily carry both around.
Belkin Charging Case
If you're playing on the go, you may want to look at carrying case options like the Belkin Charging Case, which features a 10,000mAh power bank that fits directly into the bottom of the case. The best part is that the case is designed to let you plug the console in and charge it while it's stored, so you can charge it between play sessions.
When we tested this Switch 2 charging case, we were big fans of the different features it offers. Not only can you charge your Switch 2 on the go, but you can also make use of a discreet AirTag holder, so that you can always keep up with wherever you left your console. Like many Switch 2 cases, the Belkin Charging Case also comes with a place to store some of your favorite physical game cards, as well as room for a few accessories.
The case has an average 4.5-star rating, with reviewers noting that it's made of solid materials and offers good protection. One reviewer notes that the case isn't big enough to hold the charging block that comes with the Switch 2, so you'll need to invest in a smaller one that fits in the case. At $69.99, this is definitely one of the more expensive options out there, but the included power bank can definitely make it feel more worthwhile.
Ivoler Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case
With over 12,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars, the Ivoler Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case is a fantastic option, especially considering its typical retail price of $20.99. That affordable price tag gets you a hard exterior shell that the company says is designed to protect your device from drops, while a soft interior provides cushioning to help prevent any unexpected scratches while it's in the case. There's also a large mesh pocket, which is enough to hold an extra charging cable, a pair of the best earbuds on the market right now, and even two extra Joy-Con controllers. The interior flap also contains room for 12 physical game cards.
Reviewers note that while the case fits only the bare essentials, the overall design makes it well worth picking up. It's a solid and affordable case, and some users have even commented that the hard outer shell is very sturdy despite its cheaper price tag. Overall, the Ivoler Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case proves you don't have to spend an outrageous amount of money for a solid product.
How we picked these Switch 2 cases
When looking at the assortment of Switch 2 cases out there, it's very easy to get overwhelmed. That's why we wanted to highlight cases that not only offer good functionality but also fit the different niches people might be looking for. Not everyone loves a large, bulky case, and some are opposed to the thinner designs, as well. To find these options, we first looked at the average customer review and ruled out anything with fewer than 50 reviews or a rating below 4.5 stars.
From there, we looked at the durability. Because while not everyone wants a thick case, we also wanted to ensure that the thinner cases we highlighted had something more to offer than just being a thin sleeve between your Switch 2 and the ground. All the items on this list are durable, according to reviewers, which is important for protecting your console, especially since many expect Nintendo to raise Switch 2 prices very soon.