Launched in March 2026, the budget MacBook Neo laptop was praised in various reviews for its value-for-money proposition. In addition to remarking on its durable design, overall experience, and surprising performance, some reviewers also noted the device's surprising repairability. According to iFixit, the MacBook Neo is Apple's most repairable laptop in 14 years, which should be good news for buyers. Accidents can happen with all electronic devices, especially gadgets that younger users may handle. The MacBook Neo display is one of the first components that may come to mind when thinking about accidents. One impact, and the display can shatter, rendering the MacBook almost useless (unless it's connected to an external monitor). The display can be repaired, but the repairs can cost up to a few hundred dollars, depending on how you care for the laptop.

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch display, the smallest in Apple's MacBook lineup, which supports a resolution of 2,408 by 1,506 and 500 nits of brightness. That brightness level is similar to the MacBook Air display, which is slightly larger. Comparatively, the MacBook Pro features a higher-resolution screen, with brightness going up to 1,600 nits (peak). Unlike the Air and Pro screens, which support Wide color (P3) gamut and True Tone technology, the MacBook Neo only supports sRGB colors. Also, the MacBook Pro is the only laptop of the three to support a 120 Hz refresh rate (ProMotion).

In other words, Apple has made some sacrifices for the MacBook Neo to hit that $599 starting price for the cheapest model. However, the MacBook Neo display experience should be good enough for casual users who do not require specific features from their screens. With that in mind, we'll highlight the available options for repairing a MacBook Neo after accidental damage.