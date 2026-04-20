Here's How Much The MacBook Neo's Display Costs To Replace
Launched in March 2026, the budget MacBook Neo laptop was praised in various reviews for its value-for-money proposition. In addition to remarking on its durable design, overall experience, and surprising performance, some reviewers also noted the device's surprising repairability. According to iFixit, the MacBook Neo is Apple's most repairable laptop in 14 years, which should be good news for buyers. Accidents can happen with all electronic devices, especially gadgets that younger users may handle. The MacBook Neo display is one of the first components that may come to mind when thinking about accidents. One impact, and the display can shatter, rendering the MacBook almost useless (unless it's connected to an external monitor). The display can be repaired, but the repairs can cost up to a few hundred dollars, depending on how you care for the laptop.
The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch display, the smallest in Apple's MacBook lineup, which supports a resolution of 2,408 by 1,506 and 500 nits of brightness. That brightness level is similar to the MacBook Air display, which is slightly larger. Comparatively, the MacBook Pro features a higher-resolution screen, with brightness going up to 1,600 nits (peak). Unlike the Air and Pro screens, which support Wide color (P3) gamut and True Tone technology, the MacBook Neo only supports sRGB colors. Also, the MacBook Pro is the only laptop of the three to support a 120 Hz refresh rate (ProMotion).
In other words, Apple has made some sacrifices for the MacBook Neo to hit that $599 starting price for the cheapest model. However, the MacBook Neo display experience should be good enough for casual users who do not require specific features from their screens. With that in mind, we'll highlight the available options for repairing a MacBook Neo after accidental damage.
The AppleCare+ route
All Apple products come with one year of limited warranty in the U.S. (and multiple years in some countries), but the limited warranty will not cover accidental damage to the screen. Instead of offering free repairs, Apple will assess the damage to the Mac and offer customers a quote for repairs. It's not a fixed rate, so it's unclear what Apple will charge, but it may be more expensive than buying AppleCare+ for the laptop.
With an AppleCare+ plan in place, which costs $4.99/month or $49.99/year until canceled, buyers will get unlimited repairs for accidents that involve dropping the MacBook Neo, a scenario that may lead to the destruction of the screen, or water damage. These repairs won't be free, but they will have fixed fees, which are more predictable. A damaged display will cost $49 to replace, which is less than a year of AppleCare+. AppleCare One, priced at $19.99/month, is another alternative, as it covers up to three Apple devices, including the MacBook Neo.
In the unfortunate scenario where you or a child breaks the screen more than once, you'll have to pay the same fee for each repair as long as AppleCare+ remains active. However, this is the best route if you want peace of mind and guaranteed repairs.
The DIY route
The MacBook Neo isn't aimed only at first-time computer users, like students. Anyone can buy a version of the laptop. As reviews have shown, the MacBook Neo can even play some high-end games and support more complex tasks, in addition to offering a dependable experience for regular activities, like internet browsing, light work, and streaming content. Older buyers may pay more attention to how they handle the laptop, so the risk of damaging the screen would be lower than a young teenager using their first device. For that reason, some consumers may want to skip AppleCare+ and deal with repairs if and when they happen.
Also, more experienced users may be more comfortable performing the repairs themselves, using genuine Apple parts or compatible components from third parties. In this scenario, they'll have to spend more money on a MacBook Neo display replacement. According to Apple partner Self Service Repair Store, the genuine MacBook Neo display costs $307.12 upfront, regardless of the color option of your MacBook Neo. Buyers can get $88 credit after they return the broken Mac display. This means consumers would pay $219.12 once they return the original screen. Other vendors may sell the same component for $249, but buyers won't get a partial refund.
Put differently, the MacBook Neo display accounts for more than 40% of the laptop's cost. Some buyers may be better off purchasing AppleCare+, especially those who may be using the device in environments that can increase the risk of accidents.