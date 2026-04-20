What Is A 3D Printing Filament Dryer And Why Would You Need One?

While 3D printers are easier to use than ever before, the process is far from foolproof. You can effortlessly ruin projects in a multitude of ways, be it by ignoring safety practices or improperly storing your printing materials. However, if you use a filament-based printer, you can prevent some of these issues with a dryer.

No, not the kind that dries clothes. Filament dryers, also known as filament dry boxes, are specialized containers meant for the long-term storage of 3D printing filaments. You place the filament spool in the device, and it uses a temperature controller and a humidity sensor to remove any moisture and maintain a controlled environment. Depending on the model, a filament dryer might even use filtration systems to make the storage cavity even more sterile (in a good way).

On the surface, filament dryers sound like a must-buy item, especially if you use multi-color printers like the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2. However, these dryers are often large and expensive devices, doubly or even triply so if you go for the models with more features or storage space. A smaller, simpler model like the Sovol SH01 will set you back $59, whereas more advanced versions such as the SUNLU FilaDryer E2 cost a dizzying $399.99. Still, while some printer filament brands and materials are more moisture-resistant than others, purchasing a dryer might be a worthwhile investment.