The 5 Best Multi-Color 3D Printers You Can Buy In 2026

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers have evolved from a time sink gimmick to sophisticated additive manufacturing equipment that sits on a user's desk. There's no longer a need for multiple printers running to make parts of different colors, and this also goes for subtractive manufacturing with lasers and CNC machining. From high-speed, multi-color plastic modeling to intricate metal carving, today's best 3D printers prioritize versatility and ease of use, switching materials and colors with a single click. It's becoming essential for 3D printers to, at the very least, handle multiple spools of filament and multitask to save desk space and reduce time limitations. Want to make a custom water block for that CPU heatsink with a cool design on it? With these multi-color and multifunction 3D printers, that's now possible from the comfort of home with some amazing sites for free 3D printing projects and open source models.

Investing in a high-quality multi-color 3D printer solves workspace clutter. Instead of buying a standalone laser cutter or a small CNC mill, users can opt for a modular system that handles multi-color 3D printing and has this technology baked into the same footprint. These machines offer incredible value by cutting down on waste and consolidating a project's workflow while reducing the learning curve associated with multiple software and hardware platforms. Even if it's just a 3D printer that can use multiple filaments at once using swappable nozzles and automated filament management, users end up spending less time troubleshooting and more time making.