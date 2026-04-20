Change These 4 Xbox Settings To Instantly Boost Performance

The Xbox Series X|S is capable of things you may not even know about. However, at five and a half years old, the console is starting to show its age. Its successor, currently known by its codename Project Helix, promises greater power, the ability to play PC games, and (likely) AI integration, but alpha units won't get into developers' hands until sometime in 2027. That means it'll probably be a while before we hear more about the next generation of Xbox, and it will be at least a year until the new hardware launches.

Fortunately, there are some simple things you can do to improve your Xbox's performance. By going into the settings of your console or games, you can make simple tweaks that will enhance your overall experience of using the Xbox. Some will improve performance more than others, but they're all worth trying if you want to get the most out of your gaming machine.