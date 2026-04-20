4 Reasons Audiophiles Choose Wired Headphones Over Bluetooth

Audiophiles are people who care about creating the most immersive listening experience possible. They want to enjoy the audio in the way the artist or sound engineers intended, picking up on subtle details that non-audiophiles would miss. They usually use high-end audio equipment, such as external digital-to-analog converters (DACs), to fine-tune the sonic experience and make details even more pronounced. Even the headphones they use matter a great deal, because the wrong kind could ruin it for them. This is why audiophiles usually go with wired headphones over their Bluetooth counterparts, because they're better for the audio quality they seek.

The biggest thing Bluetooth headphones have going for them is their convenience. They can easily be connected to any smartphone, tablet, or computer via Bluetooth without worrying about tangled wires. Since they're not tethered to the audio source, they allow for great freedom of movement — Bluetooth has a range of about 33 feet. On the other hand, wired headphones are the only way to experience true lossless audio at the moment. This is the biggest reason audiophiles choose them, on top of being more reliable and virtually lag-free.