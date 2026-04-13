5 Of The Best Portable DACs, According To Experts
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The term audiophile was coined in 1951 to describe enthusiasts who care deeply about how their audio sounds. An entire culture has grown around audiophilia, including a massive consumer space filled with all kinds of gear. Of course, audio equipment, especially the good stuff, has a reputation for being incredibly expensive, with returns often diminishing the more you spend. For this reason, the hobby has gotten a bit of a bad rap, which isn't helped by how subjective "good sound" is. That was until China entered the picture in earnest, with hardware that excels while keeping prices affordable. Today, the market is flooded with options that can improve your audio, from an endless supply of slick in-ear monitors to DACs of all shapes and sizes.
With increased popularity thanks to the prevalence of smartphones, portable DACs small enough to tote alongside you are more common than ever — especially after phones ditched the headphone jack. But unless you move in circles that are constantly poring over new audio gear on forums and Reddit, it's a challenging market to keep up with when hunting down new hardware.
This is why we've done the hard work for you — not only drawing from our expertise on the subject, but also considering the opinions of industry authorities at the top of their field to identify the best portable DACs available today. So no matter if you're looking for something incredibly cheap, prefer ease of use, wish to tinker with endless EQ presets, require something that attaches to your phone, or simply want to acquire the cream of the crop, this roundup of the best portable DACs, according to the experts, is for you.
Jcally JM6 Pro
If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck when purchasing a portable DAC for a phone, tablet, or laptop, the Jcally JM6 Pro should absolutely be on your radar. Not only is this tiny DAC incredibly portable, not much bigger than a typical USB-C to a 3.5 mm mini-jack adapter, but it's also perfect for leaving plugged into your smartphone for easy access to a headphone jack to pair with your favorite wired IEMs. Of course, sound is what really matters here, and thanks to its dual-chip design, a CX31993 DAC paired with a MAX97220 Op-Amp, it supports a resolution of up to 32 bits at 384 kHz. In other words, this cheap $18 DAC can easily power most IEMs, including the more demanding planar models out there.
Beyond our praise, you can easily find first-hand user experiences across audiophile forums and subreddits enamored with this DAC. It has also earned acclaim from professional reviewers, including dedicated audio YouTubers like LesModio, who named the Jcally JM6 Pro as the "best budget DAC" for both PC and mobile, calling out its portability and incredible price, alongside its double-chip DAP (a DAC and amp together) design that "performs well."
Basically, the audio community is delighted with this cheap DAC. So if you're looking to boost your phone's audio on the go, just about everyone agrees the Jcally JM6 Pro dongle is one of the cheapest ways to do so without compromising on audio quality. While there is a new generation available in the JM6 Pro 2, it's $4 more than the first generation and hasn't been around long enough to earn as much of a reputation. Still, judging by the praise the original JM6 Pro has garnered, you probably can't go wrong with either generation.
Snowsky Retro Nano
Audio designs were more fun back in the day, featuring unique, playful colors that appealed to children and adults alike. To this day, Sony's TPS-L2 Walkman is highly coveted thanks to its iconic dual-tone design. Modern Walkmans are boring black rectangles (DAPs) that run Android, leaving plenty of space for companies like FiiO and its sub-brand Snowsky to fill that void. In particular, the Snowsky Retro Nano brings a unique design to the table, mimicking the look of a portable cassette player, offering a touch of nostalgia alongside its powerful combo-chip design.
You get a Cirrus Logic CS43131 DAC and a Qualcomm QCC5125 SoC that brings 5.1 Bluetooth capabilities with LDAC, aptX Adaptive, and aptX LL support, making for a DAC-amp combo that can be used wirelessly, and with a wired connection offering up to 96 kHz high-definition audio. Better yet, the battery is easily replaced, since it's an off-the-shelf 10440 3.7 V rechargeable that reportedly offers 7.5 hours on a single charge (using Bluetooth will likely lower this). But since batteries are so easy to buy (typically $20 for a pair), having a few spares to get you through a long day certainly won't break the bank.
Most importantly, the Snowsky Retro Nano retails for $66, keeping things plenty affordable, helping to boost this DAC's popularity. And boy, is it popular, with both audiophiles and professional reviewers like Headfonics, who highlights the DAC's "cool retro design" and easily replaceable battery in its review. If portability, price, and style are important to you, too, then the Snowsky Retro Nano should absolutely be on your radar as one of the best portable DACs.
Qudelix-5K
For those of you looking to get your hands dirty digging into custom Digital Signal Processing for more precise control over the EQ, the Qudelix-5K stands above the competition as a DSP powerhouse, easily outclassing much more expensive gear. While the device is about six years old at this point, it's still a favorite amongst audiophiles, to the point that stock is often in short supply. So snagging one can be a challenge, though the reward is easily worth the trouble.
Beyond the discrete screen-less design, the Qudelix-5K offers dual chips with an ES9219C SABRE HiFi DAC (that includes an amp to power your IEMs and headphones) paired with a Qualcomm QCC5124 Bluetooth chipset that supports AAC, aptX-HD, aptX Adaptive, and LDAC wireless codecs. This way, whether you wish to listen to your tunes wired or wireless, you won't have to compromise on audio quality and clarity. While the 500 mAh battery is built-in, you should be able to get 7 to 10 hours out of it, though this will drop as you dive deeper into your DSP settings or rely heavily on your Bluetooth headphones. But unlike a lot of the competition, the Qudelix companion app is not only robust (this is how you dial in your DSP) but covers Android, iOS, and PC (through any Blink-based browser), ensuring you can adjust your settings no matter where you are or what you're doing.
The Qudelix-5K is a fan favorite, and reviewers agree, including experts at Headphonesty. Not only does the site note the high build quality of this DAC, but it also confirms the majority of IEMs on the market are easily powered by it, while also confirming the sound is precise thanks to its standout companion apps that provide all the tools tinkerers need.
Khadas Tea Pro
If you're looking for a DAC that pairs more seamlessly with your phone, the Khadas Tea Pro Magnetic DAC might just tickle your fancy. You see, this DAC is MagSafe-compatible, which means it can attach to any MagSafe-compliant product, like smartphones and their cases. So, rather than dealing with a dongle constantly hanging off your phone, you can mount this DAC directly to the back and get on with your day. Apple users should appreciate that the Tea Pro's design matches a modern iPhone aesthetic, which is where this DAC shines — it's both convenient and stylish, all while delivering competent sound.
The device offers a dual-chip design, with an ESS ES9039Q2M DAC for high-performance audio decoding and a Qualcomm QCC5181 for reliable Bluetooth connections that support BC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, AAC, and LDAC codecs. The built-in 2,100 mAh battery is also a selling point, offering around 12 hours wired usage or 8 hours wireless, which means this device can get you through a workday before its next charge. You also get two balanced outputs, both 3.5 mm and 4.4 mm, and beyond the power and menu buttons, you also get convenient volume buttons built in, so you can handle this DAC easily in the dark.
At $199, the Khadas Tea Pro leans more towards the high end, and it uses a second-generation chip also popular in desktop DACs, so you know it's a heavy hitter. Professional reviewers agree, including the audio site Headfonia, which was impressed by the DAC's clear sound and ability to drive even the more demanding headphones and IEMs. So if you find your cans hard to push, the Khadas Tea Pro is a device built to serve your needs.
Chord Electronics Mojo 2
Last, we have the Chord Electronics Mojo 2, and while it's the priciest item in today's roundup at $619, it's also one of the highest-regarded DACs available today. It offers a slightly larger footprint, which is why it's perfect for pulling double duty as a desktop DAC and for hooking up to your laptops, tablets, and even smartphones when you need to be on the move. It's a quality solution for those who require impeccable sound across platforms, thanks to its convenient optical input. Notably, its precise imaging provides tons of clarity with a wide soundstage. Lows, mids, and highs never sound harsh, wrapped up in a case that's as solid as a rock.
What makes the Mojo 2 so special is that, unlike every other DAC in this roundup, it doesn't actually take advantage of a known DAC chip. Instead, it relies on an Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA that was custom-coded for its digital-to-analog conversions, which is what allows for its advanced tap-length filters and 104-bit lossless DSP processing. In other words, the Mojo 2 is doing things no other DAC can, which is why it's still a class leader even though it was first released in 2022. A 1,200 mAh battery powers the device, which should see you through 8 hours of use, and it offers passthrough charging to ensure the battery can rest (lengthening its overall lifespan) when using an external power supply.
Of course, expert audio reviewers have been drooling over this DAC for years. Darko Audio claims it offers "top-tier audible performance" while remaining portable, and Audio46 notes the device still holds its own in 2026. So if you demand the best DAC, the Chord Electronics Mojo 2 is for you.
How we chose the best portable DACs
The market for audio equipment is flooded with hardware, especially in the portable DAC segment. While this is a great situation for consumers, allowing them to find an affordable option that doesn't skimp on quality, it takes a lot of time and research to cut through the noise. This is why we have not only leaned on our own knowledge of the subject, having covered audio tech for a decade, but also the opinions of experts in the field. We combined all of this information to come away with a handy roundup detailing the very best portable DACs available today.