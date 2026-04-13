5 Of The Best Portable DACs, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The term audiophile was coined in 1951 to describe enthusiasts who care deeply about how their audio sounds. An entire culture has grown around audiophilia, including a massive consumer space filled with all kinds of gear. Of course, audio equipment, especially the good stuff, has a reputation for being incredibly expensive, with returns often diminishing the more you spend. For this reason, the hobby has gotten a bit of a bad rap, which isn't helped by how subjective "good sound" is. That was until China entered the picture in earnest, with hardware that excels while keeping prices affordable. Today, the market is flooded with options that can improve your audio, from an endless supply of slick in-ear monitors to DACs of all shapes and sizes.

With increased popularity thanks to the prevalence of smartphones, portable DACs small enough to tote alongside you are more common than ever — especially after phones ditched the headphone jack. But unless you move in circles that are constantly poring over new audio gear on forums and Reddit, it's a challenging market to keep up with when hunting down new hardware.

This is why we've done the hard work for you — not only drawing from our expertise on the subject, but also considering the opinions of industry authorities at the top of their field to identify the best portable DACs available today. So no matter if you're looking for something incredibly cheap, prefer ease of use, wish to tinker with endless EQ presets, require something that attaches to your phone, or simply want to acquire the cream of the crop, this roundup of the best portable DACs, according to the experts, is for you.