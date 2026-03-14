5 Hidden Features To Boost Your Android Phone's Audio Quality And Volume

For years, we relied heavily on headphones and speakers to improve the listening experience, as older smartphones usually didn't feature advanced, powerful speakers. But those days are largely gone. Modern smartphones are loud enough for everyday use. However, there may still be instances where your Android smartphone's audio quality doesn't seem up to the mark or the volume feels too low even after dragging the volume slider all the way to the maximum. While it's easy to assume that your phone's speakers are below par or perhaps have started to show age, that's not always the case.

Sometimes, tweaks to the built-in phone settings or a third-party app do the trick. Simple changes like choosing a high-quality audio codec, disabling absolute volume limits, reconfiguring equalizer settings, or enabling native features like Dolby Atmos can provide the much-needed audio boost. When none of these work, there are always third-party apps to help you out. So, if you are planning to upgrade to a top-rated Android phone simply because the current one has low audio, it's worth adjusting a few settings first.