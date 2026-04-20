You Can Change Your Google Pixel's Flashlight Brightness - Here's How

Before you proceed, go to Settings, navigate to Software Updates, then to System Updates, and install the latest available update if you haven't already. Now, open Quick Settings, long-press the flashlight tile, and you should immediately see the "Flashlight Strength" section with a slider underneath. Dragging the slider up increases brightness, while sliding it down decreases it. Additionally, if you turn off the flashlight after adjusting its brightness and then turn it back on, the brightness will remain the same and won't return to the default level.

One key feature to bear in mind: the flashlight tile's behavior depends on its size. If the tile size in Quick Settings is set to 2x1, tapping the word Flashlight on the right side of the tile opens the "Flashlight Strength" menu. Tapping the flashlight icon on the left toggles the flashlight on and off. If you set your flashlight tile to 1x1, tapping it toggles the flashlight on and off, while long-pressing it opens the "Flashlight Strength" menu. To change the tile size, open Quick Settings by pulling down from the top of your screen. Then tap the Edit (pencil) icon, select the tile you want to edit, and drag the tile's sides to resize it.

This latest update might also help users who recently complained about their Pixel 10's flashlight getting hot when in use. Lowering the flashlight intensity may reduce stress on the hardware and prevent overheating, but that might not work for everyone.