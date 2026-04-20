Why Some Apple Watches Have A Red Ring On The Digital Crown

Apple sells three different lines of Apple Watches: the regular Series models (currently on version 11), the SE models, and the Ultra lineup. While most Apple Watches look very similar, a red ring on the Digital Crown has always been present in many units.

This design choice was launched with the Apple Watch Series 3, but was ditched on the Series 10, as we noted in our 2024 review. In current models, the Digital Crown accent became an orange circle that is only available for Apple Watch Ultra models. But before that, for many years, Apple added a large red dot to the Digital Crown to show that the model had cellular support — which made it a bit more expensive.

On the Series 3, in 2017, the red dot was a big differentiator between the GPS and cellular versions. In 2018, Apple changed the design to the red ring we've seen in most Apple Watches over the past decade. That meant the company would offer a version of the aluminum Apple Watch Series and Apple Watch SE without the red ring, but always making it present on stainless steel and titanium version of its wearables.