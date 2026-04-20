5 Cool Gadgets Under $50 To Upgrade Your Bathroom

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We talk about all sorts of gadgets for those who work from home, for the office, and even gadgets for your car. We've featured a host of devices to help upgrade your kitchen, gadgets to transform your yard, and even fun gadgets you can get for under $20. But we often forget that the bathroom is also a place where technology can help make a big impact, not only on the quality of said space, but with your own personal well-being.

From cool gadgets that help with your overall hygiene and health, to those that simply bring a little more fun to a generally utilitarian space, we've searched high and low for the gadgets that will help to elevate your bathroom space. Each item featured comes highly regarded over on Amazon, each holding a minimum 4-star rating.

We also focused on affordability this time around, with every gadget coming in at under $50. And with many of these items often going on sale, it's possible you can snag a few for a really good price. That's not bad if you're looking for a quick and affordable upgrade to your bathroom space.