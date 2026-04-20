5 Cool Gadgets Under $50 To Upgrade Your Bathroom
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We talk about all sorts of gadgets for those who work from home, for the office, and even gadgets for your car. We've featured a host of devices to help upgrade your kitchen, gadgets to transform your yard, and even fun gadgets you can get for under $20. But we often forget that the bathroom is also a place where technology can help make a big impact, not only on the quality of said space, but with your own personal well-being.
From cool gadgets that help with your overall hygiene and health, to those that simply bring a little more fun to a generally utilitarian space, we've searched high and low for the gadgets that will help to elevate your bathroom space. Each item featured comes highly regarded over on Amazon, each holding a minimum 4-star rating.
We also focused on affordability this time around, with every gadget coming in at under $50. And with many of these items often going on sale, it's possible you can snag a few for a really good price. That's not bad if you're looking for a quick and affordable upgrade to your bathroom space.
Judrdo Disposable Toilet Brush
Nobody truly loves their toilet brush. It's the sort of thing that every bathroom needs, but one that you'd rather wish wasn't around. These things can become magnets for bacteria, and many experts warn about having a toilet brush at all because of their unhygienic nature. But the benefits of a toilet brush outweigh their potential dangers for many people.
You'll be hard-pressed to find anyone that is going to shove their hand in a toilet bowl to clean with a disposable sponge, risking getting whatever may be inside on their skin, even if they are wearing latex gloves. Judrdo has a pretty ingenious answer for all these issues with its disposable toilet brush. Available on Amazon for around $26, this little device is the best of both worlds.
It features a long handle like a traditional toilet brush to keep you away from all the mess, but uses disposable multilayered sponge heads that you can easily snap on and off. The whole thing can also mount to the wall, only opening when you remove the handle. It's effective, a lot more hygienic, and stays out of the way when you don't need it.
Bitvae Toothbrush Holder
When it comes to hygiene, the humble toothbrush does a fair bit to help keep your teeth and gums clean and healthy, but it might also be harming your overall health. From microplastics entering your system from bristles breaking down over time, to bacteria buildup when not properly cleaned, to even fungus developing because of the humid nature of the bathroom.
You should be replacing your toothbrush every few months, while also cleaning it on a daily basis after every use. But potential dangers can still exist even under the best conditions. The Bitvae toothbrush holder that sells on Amazon for $29.99 looks to help mitigate these risks thanks to the built-in dual cleaning feature. Using both UVA and UVC technology to reduce germs, this toothbrush holder helps keep your toothbrush clean and ready to go.
With a three hour auto cleaning function with a ventilation cycle to help keep it dry, a digital display showing overall cleaning progress, a sensor to automatically open the holder, and support for two brushes at once, this might be a game changer for those worried about their overall oral health.
Warmcocoz 2-in-1 Towel Warmer
During the winter months there is nothing more bothersome than getting out of a hot shower, only to be left freezing. You reach for a towel, but it's the same temperature as the room, leaving you struggling to dry off quickly and feel warm. But what if instead of reaching for a cold towel, you could reach for a warm one instead.
With the 2-in-1 35L towel warmer from Warmcocoz available for $45.99, this is possible. This little powered basket uses a detachable heat pouch to warm your towels for you. Before you start or end your day with a shower, simply turn on the heating unit and you'll have a warm towel awaiting you. It features multiple timed heat settings, ranging from 20, 40, or 60 minutes of warm time.
But the best part of the whole thing is that you don't have to store it away during those hot summer months. Because of its fabric design, you can simply remove the heating pouch and use it as a traditional laundry basket or to store towels in. This makes this slick towel warmer a pretty versatile gadget.
Shower Phone Holder with Bluetooth Speaker
Many of us out there are serially attached to our smartphones. The very first actions of our day usually involve reaching for the phone, whether to kill the alarm, check the news, or respond to any messages. And the bathroom is no exception, with it becoming common to use your phone to pass the time while handling business.
You might also use your phone while showering by putting on music and leaving it on the sink. But needing to skip a song or change what's playing can be a challenge. You often need to get out of the shower, dry off, only to then fiddle with your phone trying to adjust something. But if you had a shower phone holder with a wireless Bluetooth speaker that sells on Amazon for $26.99, you could save yourself a lot of hassle.
Your smartphone snaps into this waterproof case, allowing you to mount it on any smooth surface with a secure suction grip. Even better is the Bluetooth speaker that's built into the unit. You can quickly connect it and enjoy your music louder. Some reviews say they use this surprisingly useful bathroom gadget all around the house because of how convenient the included speaker and mount are.
SAMODRA Bidet Attachment
Toilet paper is a staple in most homes, helping to keep yourself clean after using the bathroom. But there are a lot of issues when using paper to clean oneself. From causing irritation from repeated friction buildup, to the cost and environmental impacts associated with constantly buying paper rolls, toilet paper can often be a bit of a bummer. That's why a simple gadget like the $25.64 Samodra bidet attachment can improve your bathroom experience.
Featuring dual-spray nozzles and a self-cleaning feature, this bidet attachment makes keeping your most sensitive parts clean and feeling fresh. It's non-electric and easy to install, with a water-pressure control knob to tailor the water flow to the perfect level for your needs.
It comes with a number of modes that can be activated by the push of a button. These include a feminine mode that features a gentle flow and different aim, a Posterior mode, and a Self Cleaning mode that can rinse the unit before engaging use. With the Samodra bidet attachment, you can keep clean and also reduce your paper usage, saving you money in the long run.
Methodology
When selecting these gadgets, we sought to look for items that would be beneficial to the user in a bathroom setting. We prioritized items that focused on hygiene, as well as those that increase the overall comfort of the user. Most importantly, we sought items on Amazon that normally sell for under $50, making them affordable for every reader.
We also referenced Amazon review ratings, with each gadget holding a minimum 4-star rating at the time of writing. Lastly, we compared user reviews to find out what users who purchased these gadgets felt, both initially and after extended use.