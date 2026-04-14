5 Best Buy Deals Worth Buying In April 2026
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Best Buy offers plenty of deals to entice customers, both in-store and online, ranging from flash sales to weekly deals to daily drops. Of course, with each month's arrival, there's a fresh set of deals to choose from, and in particular, April has brought along a fleet of tech sales that are indeed worth buying. We've singled out the five deals that stand above the rest, so if you're in need of some fresh tech but are also interested in saving as much as possible, this roundup is for you.
To make this list, we not only leaned on more than a decade of experience covering tech, but we also took into account user and expert reviews. No matter if you're looking for a portable internet solution, a fresh tablet for work and play, a giant TV for the living room, a top handheld for PC gaming, or some wireless earbuds to connect to all of this wonderful tech, you've come to the right place, as these Best Buy deals are simply too good to pass up. So rather than spending your free time researching the best tech deals Best Buy has to offer this month, allow us to do the hard work for you.
Starlink Standard 4 X Kit
Mobile internet coverage is a lot stronger than it used to be, but for those who venture out of the cities, it's clear there are still dead spots across the country. While satellite internet isn't anything new, Starlink has revolutionized the space with low-orbit satellites that offer a low ping (compared to competitors). In fact, when the American Customer Satisfaction Index ranked 10 major internet providers from worst to best, Starlink fell roughly in the middle of the pack, despite being pitted against standard, terrestrial providers. This is why Best Buy's current deal marking $50 off the Starlink Standard 4 X Kit to bring the $350 retail price down to a more affordable $300 is worthy of consideration.
Not only is the service loved by its users, scoring an 89% satisfaction rate in a survey conducted by the website CableTV, but it also offers speeds that top out at 260 Mbps, which is indeed a high-speed connection that can support up to 235 devices at once. The Starlink Standard 4 X Kit is a portable all-in-one internet solution that boasts 99% uptime, packing Wi-Fi 6 and two RJ45 ports for easy connections. It's weather-resistant, plus it's simple to set up and easy to control with a mobile app. While you'll have to pay $120 a month for access to its maximum speeds, if you're in an area where other providers lack coverage or comparable speeds, Starlink starts looking mighty inviting.
Yes, it's true that Starlink won't suit everyone's needs. But for those of you with few internet options in your area who have been considering the switch, Best Buy's current $50-off deal makes now a good time to snag a Starlink Standard 4 X Kit and put your slow internet speeds behind you for good.
Galaxy Tab A9+
There's no doubt that Samsung makes some pretty fantastic tablets. While its Tab S series is pretty pricey, few competitors short of Apple can compete. This is why Samsung makes a wide range of tablets, with its Tab A series more focused on affordability. This is where consumers can easily slide in and purchase a tablet with Samsung's quality fit and finish, without breaking the bank. These tablets are also often on sale, and Best Buy's current deal on the Galaxy Tab A9+ is one worth looking at this month, lopping $70 off the $270 retail price, bringing it down to an even $200.
What you get in return is a tablet running Android 14 with a Snapdragon 695 SoC designed for low power consumption and built on a 6 nm process. In other words, this is a mid-range chip packed into a Galaxy Tab A body, which also offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage — and yes, there's microSD support to boot. For two C-notes, you can snag yourself a performant mid-range tablet that's perfect for browsing the web, reading e-books, emulating games (up to 6th gen consoles), and streaming all manner of content from Netflix to GeForce Now that'll mostly fill the 16:10 screen with minimal letterboxing.
So if you've been looking for a new tablet but weren't totally sure which brand or line to choose, why not let Best Buy's current deal on the Galaxy Tab A9+ make that choice easy? You could do worse, and professional review sites like PCMag agree it's a performant tablet that's plenty affordable, with users echoing the sentiment across social media.
Samsung 65 Class U7900 Series (2025)
Everything feels more expensive lately, and yet there is one tech segment that's still getting cheaper. That's televisions, and they're incredibly affordable these days. Take the Samsung 65" Class U7900 Series (2025) smart television. It's on sale at Best Buy for $140 off its $470 retail price, bringing the cost down to $330. Let's put that another way for emphasis: Best Buy has a giant 65-inch 4K Smart TV from Samsung, manufactured in the last year, and it's currently on sale for the low price of $330. After all, Best Buy even edges out Costco when it comes to TV deals.
Sure, this is an entry-level TV, make no mistake. This means the inputs are limited to two HDMI 2.0 ports, a single USB-A port, one Ethernet port, and a coaxial input. That's it. Well, Wi-Fi support is included — this is a smart TV, after all. The refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz, so it's better for viewing movies and TV than for gaming or sports. It's a simple LED smart TV, running Samsung's in-house smart OS, Tizen, which allows the company to cut costs by eliminating the need for licensing an OS (even starting its own program) while retaining full control over its software. Tizen is up to the task, with over 2,000 apps available, so rest assured, all your favorite streaming apps are there, from Netflix to Apple TV.
User testimonials are overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting the TV's excellent picture quality and ease of use. Even professional reviewers are pleased, with Tech Steve on YouTube rating its picture better than its bigger brother, the U8000, and stating, "it's no slouch." Now that the TV is heavily discounted at Best Buy, it's clearly a deal worth taking advantage of this month.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally
With the RAM and storage crisis, many consumer electronics are expected to grow more expensive, with some potentially being pulled from the market as shortages worsen. Gaming handhelds are one such segment that could suffer, and we've already seen prices rise on more than a few, with the Steam Deck consistently sold out or low in stock. Replenishment isn't easy when parts are increasingly hard to find. Thus, picking up a new gaming handheld sooner rather than later may be a good idea, and thankfully, Best Buy has your back this month with a strong deal on the ROG Xbox Ally. Even though it typically retails for $600, you can snag the handheld for $60 off, bringing the price down to a much more palatable $540.
This is a second-generation ROG Ally, built with an AMD Ryzen Z2 A, packing 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM, with a 1080p 120 Hz screen, running on Windows 11. It's also Xbox-branded, part of a new line that offers Xbox controller-like grips and gaming-focused software Microsoft calls Full Screen Experience, a new interface that strips away much of Windows' overhead. Add all of this together and you get the ROG Xbox Ally, a powerful Windows 11 handheld that rivals the Steam Deck's Linux makeup and its focused console-like experience. It's a full-on Xbox-branded portable console, designed and built in cooperation with Asus.
What differentiates the Xbox Ally from the original is its comfier grip and gaming-centric UI, with reviewers appreciating that it offers modern Windows gaming in an affordable and performant package. Even users on social media are pretty chuffed with its smooth 120 Hz display. And at $60 off amid the RAM shortage, it's easily one of the more affordable handhelds on the market.
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
If you'd like to browse the web with a tablet, watch TV, or even play PC games with a handheld, all without making a ton of noise, connecting a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless earbuds will not only drown out the sounds of the world around you, but also ensure your surroundings are quiet for anyone else in your vicinity, whether at home or out and about. Typically, the Powerbeats Pro 2 retail for $250, but with $16 off at Best Buy, you can snag a pair this month for $234.
These earbuds are designed for rigorous activity, making them great for any exercise session, as they're sweat-resistant and come with a built-in heart rate sensor. Of course, the over-ear design ensures they'll remain secure on your head, and the eight-hour battery life ensures they'll last a full workday, even extending up to 36 hours total if you use the case to recharge them periodically. Another enhancement is that the case now supports USB-C for easy charging and is 33% smaller for a more pocketable design. In our Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we were thoroughly impressed by the sound quality and battery life.
Not only do professional review sites like The Guardian and SlatePad agree that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are an improvement over the first model in just about every way, but they also note how well the earbuds work for everyday use, ensuring you're covered whether you're going to the gym or lounging around the homestead. Users on social media call out the same, opting to use them daily, but some do note that the price is high, which is why the current sale at Best Buy is a worthy deal to snag this April.
How we selected these tech deals
We've built up years of expertise while covering all manner of technology, so we leaned on this knowledge to uncover a handful of worthwhile Best Buy Deals for the month. To whittle the list down to the five best tech deals, we considered the opinions of professional tech review websites as well as customers on social media and Best Buy's own reviews section. Ultimately, we wanted to come away with not only a list of great tech deals for April 2026, but also a fuller picture of which products are worth everyone's while.