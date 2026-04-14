5 Best Buy Deals Worth Buying In April 2026

Mobile internet coverage is a lot stronger than it used to be, but for those who venture out of the cities, it's clear there are still dead spots across the country. While satellite internet isn't anything new, Starlink has revolutionized the space with low-orbit satellites that offer a low ping (compared to competitors). In fact, when the American Customer Satisfaction Index ranked 10 major internet providers from worst to best, Starlink fell roughly in the middle of the pack, despite being pitted against standard, terrestrial providers. This is why Best Buy's current deal marking $50 off the Starlink Standard 4 X Kit to bring the $350 retail price down to a more affordable $300 is worthy of consideration.

Not only is the service loved by its users, scoring an 89% satisfaction rate in a survey conducted by the website CableTV, but it also offers speeds that top out at 260 Mbps, which is indeed a high-speed connection that can support up to 235 devices at once. The Starlink Standard 4 X Kit is a portable all-in-one internet solution that boasts 99% uptime, packing Wi-Fi 6 and two RJ45 ports for easy connections. It's weather-resistant, plus it's simple to set up and easy to control with a mobile app. While you'll have to pay $120 a month for access to its maximum speeds, if you're in an area where other providers lack coverage or comparable speeds, Starlink starts looking mighty inviting.

Yes, it's true that Starlink won't suit everyone's needs. But for those of you with few internet options in your area who have been considering the switch, Best Buy's current $50-off deal makes now a good time to snag a Starlink Standard 4 X Kit and put your slow internet speeds behind you for good.