5 Devices Your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Can Connect To

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can connect to your PC via a wired or wireless connection. The wired option is the most straightforward: just connect your controller to your computer using a USB-C cable via the port on the top of the gamepad that you typically use to charge it. Once your PC recognizes the device, select it, and you should be good to go.

Alternatively, you can connect your Pro controller to your PC via Bluetooth, assuming your computer has a Bluetooth receiver. To do this, hold the Sync button on the top of the controller until the green lights at the bottom of the gamepad begin to flash (the lights will run back and forth). Next, go to the 'Bluetooth & devices' settings on your PC, select 'Devices', and then 'Add device.' When asked what kind of device you'd like to add, select 'Bluetooth.' Your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller should then appear on the list of available devices, allowing you to pair it with your computer.