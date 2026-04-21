5 Major Brands That Are Actually Owned By Apple (And What Changed After The Acquisition)

On April 1, 2026, Apple celebrated its 50th anniversary. Over the years, the company has had several ups and downs — the firm even had to ask for help from Microsoft once to not go bankrupt at one point. While Apple is now living through some of its best financial moments, the company got where it is not only by internal talent and breakthrough discoveries, but also by acquiring different brands. Some of the most important acquisitions might not have come from famous firms, like AuthenTec, which laid the groundwork for Touch ID, or PrimeSense, which helped with the development of Face ID. Still, there are a few brands that you might not know are owned by Apple but represent a big shift for the company, like NeXT, Siri, and Beats.

While Apple is usually very discreet about its acquisitions, and we don't hear much about its deals, there have been more public reports regarding this process. In early 2026, the company made its second-biggest acquisition ever by spending $2 billion on an AI startup nobody ever heard about. The company, which focuses on how AI can understand the way we express ourselves through our face, voice, and emotions, could set the ground for something huge in a few years. These are some of the other major brands that Apple owns and what changed after the company acquired them.