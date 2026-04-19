Did The TactiBite Fish Call Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 8
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Some of the most interesting "Shark Tank" products are those aimed at specific niches, like the BrakeFree motorcycle helmet light. The inventors are typically hobbyists, and that shows in their innovative products that only someone knowledgeable and passionate about their field could create. One such product is the TactiBite Fish Call, which was featured in Season 8, Episode 2 that aired in 2016.
Created by Jack Danos, who started the business and entered the Tank with his father, Jeff, the TactiBite Fish Call is a spin on the traditional fishing lure. It uses a speaker to attract fish by emulating the sounds and vibrations of schooling fish. Many fish hear through vibration, so this tricks predator fish into thinking there's prey nearby, getting them right where you want them.
The Danoses came in asking for $150,000 in exchange for 10% of the company. Immediately, the Sharks were impressed by Jack, who was only 17 at the time of his "Shark Tank" appearance and did much of the talking and negotiating. The duo received offers from Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec — the entire panel, minus Mark Cuban — and after a contentious bidding war, accepted Herjavec's offer, which was exactly what they were asking for.
What happened to the TactiBite Fish Call after Shark Tank?
Despite TactiBite's success on the show, it doesn't seem that the deal ever closed, as Herjavec is not mentioned anywhere on the company's website. It's not uncommon for deals from the show to never fully come to fruition, as we saw with Gunnar Glasses. Just being featured on "Shark Tank" can give a product a boost, though, and TactiBite was reportedly on track to make $2 million dollars in sales in 2016, over double the $750,000 they predicted on the show. However, the success seems to have been short-lived. TactiBite's final Instagram and Twitter (now X) posts were in May 2017, and its latest Facebook post was in 2020, more than two years after its previous one.
After their social media went radio silent, TactiBite partnered with Clever Training, which began handling orders in December 2018. However, the link to the Clever Training order form on TactiBite's website leads to an empty page. As of early 2026, the product can still be found on Amazon, but at a huge markup — nearly $500, as opposed to the TactiBite's original $99.99 retail price.
Though TactiBite may no longer be very active (if at all), Jack Danos, now in his mid-twenties, is still investing. His latest creation is ColdSlayer, a sock that uses the wearer's own body heat to keep their toes warm. The company recently completed a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised 250% of its goal, so it's clear that, even if his first product didn't take off, TactiBite and "Shark Tank" were just the beginning for Jack Danos.