Did The TactiBite Fish Call Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 8

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Some of the most interesting "Shark Tank" products are those aimed at specific niches, like the BrakeFree motorcycle helmet light. The inventors are typically hobbyists, and that shows in their innovative products that only someone knowledgeable and passionate about their field could create. One such product is the TactiBite Fish Call, which was featured in Season 8, Episode 2 that aired in 2016.

Created by Jack Danos, who started the business and entered the Tank with his father, Jeff, the TactiBite Fish Call is a spin on the traditional fishing lure. It uses a speaker to attract fish by emulating the sounds and vibrations of schooling fish. Many fish hear through vibration, so this tricks predator fish into thinking there's prey nearby, getting them right where you want them.

The Danoses came in asking for $150,000 in exchange for 10% of the company. Immediately, the Sharks were impressed by Jack, who was only 17 at the time of his "Shark Tank" appearance and did much of the talking and negotiating. The duo received offers from Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec — the entire panel, minus Mark Cuban — and after a contentious bidding war, accepted Herjavec's offer, which was exactly what they were asking for.