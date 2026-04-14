6 Of The Best Costco Deals On Apple Products In April 2026
April might not be a month for snagging shopping deals left and right like the holiday season toward the end of the year, but if you're a keen shopper, you can still get some amazing discounts if you know where to look. Even though Apple rarely offers discounts on its iPads, MacBooks, iPhones, and watches at its official stores, you can find its products selling for less than the MSRP if you're willing to shop via other channels. Although there are advantages to buying directly from Apple, you likely won't find the best deals there.
For example, as of this writing, if you've been planning to upgrade some of your products or want to add some more to your collection, you'll be hard-pressed to find any discounts directly from Apple. However, Costco has some amazing deals that are worth getting before they're gone. The retailer has listed a number of Apple products on sale, including MacBooks, iMacs, Apple Watches, and select accessories. In total, Costco has listed a handful of Apple products on sale that you should check out if you have plans to get a MacBook, iMac, Apple Watch, or AirPods this month.
Costco offers discounts on select Apple products for a limited period
If you want to get Apple's 2026 M5-powered MacBook Air, Costco is offering discounts on different configurations for both the smaller 13-inch and larger 15-inch models. The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air with 16 GB RAM and a 1 TB SSD is going for just $1,149.99, which is $150 less than the normal price of $1,299 if you were to get it from Apple.
The retailer has also discounted three different configurations of the iMac. The base model iMac that ships with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, powered by the M4 chip with an 8-core GPU and 8-core CPU, is currently on sale for $1,149.99, down from $1,299. On the other hand, the M4 iMac with a slightly more powerful chip and 512 GB storage is selling for $1,549.99, or $150 less than its typical price of $1,699. If you need a more powerful computer, the retailer also has discounts on the 14- and 16-inch M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models in different memory and storage configurations.
Costco is also offering discounts on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, selling the wearable for $699 instead of the usual $799. You can also get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with a Titanium Milanese Loop for $799, down from $899. For a more cost-effective option, the retailer is selling the 42 mm Apple Watch Series 11 with GPS and cellular connectivity for $399, which is $100 off its usual price. Lastly, the AirPods Pro 3 are on sale for $199.99 with 2 years of AppleCare+ included, down from the usual price of $249.
Unfortunately, Costco doesn't have any Apple accessories on sale currently. But if you're interested in any of these Costco deals, you should act fast — they're only valid in April 2026, with most of them set to expire around the middle of the month.