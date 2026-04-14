6 Of The Best Costco Deals On Apple Products In April 2026

April might not be a month for snagging shopping deals left and right like the holiday season toward the end of the year, but if you're a keen shopper, you can still get some amazing discounts if you know where to look. Even though Apple rarely offers discounts on its iPads, MacBooks, iPhones, and watches at its official stores, you can find its products selling for less than the MSRP if you're willing to shop via other channels. Although there are advantages to buying directly from Apple, you likely won't find the best deals there.

For example, as of this writing, if you've been planning to upgrade some of your products or want to add some more to your collection, you'll be hard-pressed to find any discounts directly from Apple. However, Costco has some amazing deals that are worth getting before they're gone. The retailer has listed a number of Apple products on sale, including MacBooks, iMacs, Apple Watches, and select accessories. In total, Costco has listed a handful of Apple products on sale that you should check out if you have plans to get a MacBook, iMac, Apple Watch, or AirPods this month.