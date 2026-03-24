5 Perks That Come With Buying Your iPhone Directly From Apple

One of the biggest advantages of buying your iPhone directly from Apple is true phone ownership, which means your iPhone is not tied to any carrier and you are free to switch between them at any time. Alternatively, when buying an iPhone through your network provider, your device is locked to that carrier. In such cases, you can't switch network carriers until you make all the payments. Even if you purchase an iPhone from a carrier and pay in full, the device can sometimes still be tied to the carrier for up to 60 days. When you buy from Apple, the device is unlocked as soon as you buy it.

There are several key benefits to owning an unlocked iPhone. First, iPhones that are not carrier-locked can help you avoid expensive phone bills by allowing you to take advantage of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) deals offered by service providers. Similarly, traveling internationally with an unlocked iPhone can save you money by swapping out the SIM card for a regional carrier. Finally, iPhones that are not carrier-locked tend to be easier to sell and higher resale values.

Keep in mind that while carrier deals seem lucrative, you may end up paying more money on the iPhone in the long term due to the expensive contracts. If the deal seems too good to be true, it sometimes can be, so make sure you read the terms and conditions before signing up.