5 Perks That Come With Buying Your iPhone Directly From Apple
Buying a new iPhone is a big purchase for many, and, naturally, people want the best possible experience. With so many options available, like third-party retailers, phone carriers, and Apple's own stores, choosing where to buy from can get confusing.
When you walk into an Apple Store, you will come across qualified staff that will walk you through the process and help set up your new iPhone. If you're buying online or through third-party retailers, that's not always the case, since these companies aren't focused solely on Apple products. So, if this is your first purchase or you are not as tech-savvy, buying directly from Apple can simplify the initial iPhone setup.
Retailers aren't necessarily a bad choice, especially if they are offering a good deal. However, if you want true independence and a straightforward, hassle-free experience, buying directly from Apple has its perks.
True phone ownership
One of the biggest advantages of buying your iPhone directly from Apple is true phone ownership, which means your iPhone is not tied to any carrier and you are free to switch between them at any time. Alternatively, when buying an iPhone through your network provider, your device is locked to that carrier. In such cases, you can't switch network carriers until you make all the payments. Even if you purchase an iPhone from a carrier and pay in full, the device can sometimes still be tied to the carrier for up to 60 days. When you buy from Apple, the device is unlocked as soon as you buy it.
There are several key benefits to owning an unlocked iPhone. First, iPhones that are not carrier-locked can help you avoid expensive phone bills by allowing you to take advantage of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) deals offered by service providers. Similarly, traveling internationally with an unlocked iPhone can save you money by swapping out the SIM card for a regional carrier. Finally, iPhones that are not carrier-locked tend to be easier to sell and higher resale values.
Keep in mind that while carrier deals seem lucrative, you may end up paying more money on the iPhone in the long term due to the expensive contracts. If the deal seems too good to be true, it sometimes can be, so make sure you read the terms and conditions before signing up.
Better return policy
When you buy an iPhone from Apple in the U.S., you are able to return it within 14 days and get a full refund, by either returning the iPhone to your local Apple Store or sending it back through the mail. If you didn't like the phone for any reason — found it bigger than expected, didn't like the color, or simply want another model — Apple offers straightforward and seamless returns.
With retailers and carriers, the return policy varies and can be buried in fine print, and depending on what company you buy from, it's not always possible to return the iPhone in the mail. On top that, you may be charged an expensive restocking fee and encounter other restrictions. In most cases, the experience is not as smooth as it is with Apple. This buyer-friendly return policy is especially helpful for first-time iPhone buyers, who may change their mind a week down the line.
Smoother buying experience
Another major perk of buying your iPhone directly from Apple is the experience itself. Apple Stores have trained specialists who will assist you in comparing two or more models and pick the right device. The entire buying process is usually more streamlined and educational, including post-sales tech support. The store staff also helps with data transfer and can guide you through the initial setup. You don't necessarily get the same level of associate knowledge at retailers, since those stores sell a broader variety of phones.
While most retailers and carriers offer deals, buying direct gets you Apple-supported financing options, device protection, and upgrades. If you pay with your Apple Card, you will take advantage of interest-free purchases using Apple Card Monthly Installments. Additionally, you can opt for AppleCare+ to protect your phone against damage and even theft, loss, and battery replacement. There's also the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program, where you pay for the phone in installments over a period of 24 months. With the iPhone Upgrade Program, you get AppleCare+ included, and once you have made 12 payments, you are eligible to upgrade to a new iPhone.
Genuine phone and accessories
Counterfeit iPhone accessories have been a major risk to Apple and its customers for years, but when you buy from Apple, you eliminate these risks. Apple Stores, and some major retailers, sell genuine devices and accessories. For a premium device like the iPhone, authenticity matters both in terms of its usefulness and resale, and when you purchase directly from Apple, it guarantees that you're getting the real deal.
There are plenty of third-party companies that make cool iPhone accessories, but there's always the question of how well these accessories work and how long they'll last. When you buy directly from Apple, items such as the charging cable, adapter, AirPods, case, or MagSafe charger are all officially certified and proven to work flawlessly with your device. If they don't, Apple's return policy makes it easy to remedy any concerns. Simply put, buying from Apple ensures peace of mind in the long term.
More options to choose from
When you are buying an iPhone, you may have certain color options and storage size preferences, which you may not have access to outside of an Apple Store. The problem is that many retailers will usually focus on stocking the more popular colors and configurations, while leaving out the versions that have lower sales to reduce excess inventory costs. That means if you have a specific color or configuration in mind, the waiting time may be longer with retailers versus going straight to Apple.
Buying directly from Apple gets you access to the full range of colors and configurations. Whether you want a specific color or a higher storage variant, you can purchase it through the official website or a nearby Apple Store. This becomes even more important when you are buying the latest iPhone, since availability with retailers is limited during the early days.