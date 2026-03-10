5 Cool iPhone Accessories That Aren't Made By Apple
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a variety of accessories Apple sells for its iPhone lineup, though there's nothing wrong with always being on the hunt for more options. Going beyond what Apple provides can offer more variety while also potentially providing a different array of features. Considering the seemingly infinite number of products that one can find on the internet, we wanted to look at some cool iPhone accessories you're not likely to find in the Apple Store.
For those looking for iPhone accessories that go beyond the offerings from Apple, the following list has an assortment of gadgets that can perform a variety of tasks, such as helping you stay charged or even providing you with a full physical keyboard. Scouring the web, these products are backed by real customer reviews. Additionally, many of these items offer functionality for other products within the Apple ecosystem, making them rather versatile for those who own several electronics from the company.
Though there can be plenty of popular iPhone accessories that you should avoid using, the items on this list have a style about them while still providing something beneficial. Naturally, they also have their own style to them, as well. Accessorizing your iPhone isn't just about physical items, as many of the same rules for finding iPhone gizmos can also apply to the Apple App Store. It's why you may want to check out 10 of the best free iPhone apps you haven't heard of.
LvShuLiangPin Anteel Silicone Suction Case Mount
Available for $6.99 through Amazon, the LvShuLiangPin Anteel Silicone Suction Case Mount can periodically go on sale. In addition to coming in a wide-variety of colors (which may affect price), such as light pink, dark blue, and green, this Amazon's Choice mount also holds 4.3-stars with over 1,720 reviews. Promising a hands-free experience, it can be a cool accessory for powering up your iPhone 17 Pro.
This case mount features 24 suction cups on both sides of the item, allowing users to stick one side to their iPhone and the other side to a solid, smooth surface. Capable of sticking itself to mirrors, glass, ceramic, and more, it's worth mentioning that the side that attaches to your iPhone does use a one-time use adhesive, so the manufacturer does recommend choosing what iPhone case or device you want to apply it to carefully. When applying the device to a flat surface, the company also recommends periodically checking it, as small changes in temperature or air leaks can interrupt the vacuum seal.
With 82% of customer reviews being 4-stars or higher, customers give this case mount praise for its easy installation and functionality. While customers find it to be of good quality, there are mixed reactions concerning the gadgets' stickiness and suction — with at least one customer recommending that surfaces you plan on sticking it to are free of dirt and dust. While potentially handy, this one can also make a good gift for the social influencer in your life.
Anlmz 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
Available in a variety of color options, including black, rose, white, and more, the Anlmz 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station typically retails for $29.99, though frequent deals and color options can vary the price. With compatibility for a wide-variety of Apple products, this one can be useful for charging devices besides your iPhone, though bear in mind that this device does not rely on MagSafe for keeping your devices charged.
Capable of charging AirPods, an Apple Watch, and an iPhone simultaneously, this charging station also includes an 18W adaptor for fast charging. Options for safer charging methods are also built directly into the device, including options that can help reduce overcharging alongside heat dissipation properties that support daily usage. Using only a single USB-C cable (included) to power the device, it also features wide support for Apple devices, including the iPhone 8 or newer and virtually all Apple Watch and AirPods models that support wireless charging.
In addition to being an Amazon's Choice item, the Anlmz 3-in-1 holds a 4.3-star rating with 38,490 reviews. Customers give the product high marks for its charging capabilities and small size, while also finding it to be an overall good value. However, looking at the negatives, several users do report that they had charging issues, though one customer did report receiving a warranty replacement. Of course, if this one doesn't satiate your charging needs, you can always peruse our list of the best wireless chargers you can buy in 2026.
Ordilend iPhone Cleaning Kit
With a 4.2-star rating and over 1,970 reviews, the Amazon's Choice Ordilend iPhone Cleaning Kit usually goes for $19.99 on the website, though Prime customers may be able to save on this item. Along with some different color options, including mint, light blue, pink, and more, this kit provides users with a variety of tools for keeping an iPhone clean. While the company focused on the iPhone for this kit, it's good for some other Apple devices, making this one rather adaptable.
Featuring eight different tool cleaning brushes, a lens cleaning pen, a microfiber cloth, and more, Ordilend's iPhone cleaning kit also works with AirPods, and the tools are also specifically designed for iPhones and iPads. Along with a port pick and brushes for cleaning out USB and Lightning ports, this kit also comes with detergent for cleaning cables as well (though the company states it cannot clean USB-C cables). The included case also stores all of the tools when not in use.
On Amazon, users find the kit to have solid cleaning capabilities and appreciate the functionalities of the individual tools. While customers find the product easy to use, some who left negative reviews did complain about the item's compact size. Some customers also report that the tools can be fragile. Should you need it, we've got a guide that shows you how to deep clean your iPhone safely — just remember the 70% isopropyl alcohol or 75% ethyl alcohol.
INIU 45W Flight-Safe Portable Charger
Though there can be red flag electronics for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the INIU 45W Flight-Safe Portable Charger, going for $23.99, promises to adhere to the administration's guidelines for carrying on a flight. Along with a variety of color options, including red, beige, and black (which may affect price), users may also find this one on sale periodically. Along with some positive reviews on Amazon, this charger is also #1 in Cell Phone Portable Power Banks through the retailer.
Boasting a safe charging experience, the 45W INIU charger includes a 10,000 mAh battery, which the company states can charge an iPhone 16 to 60% in just 25 minutes. This charger also features dual USB-C ports that have input and output capabilities. There's also a USB-A port, and the device is capable of charging three devices simultaneously. Additionally, this device also includes a 4.8-inch USB-C cable that acts as a lanyard when not in use. It also includes a small flashlight and an illuminating indicator in the shape of a paw print.
Looking at what customers say, this Amazon's Choice item holds a 4.5-star rating with 74,270 reviews. Along with users appreciating the device's portability and high charging rates. There's also high praise for the charger's dual-functioning USB cable, though some purchasers report having an issue with contacting customer support when experiencing device problems. However, it's worth mentioning that this item does include lifetime technical support alongside 3 years of INIU Care.
Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard
The Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard sells for $39.99, though you can get it without the wireless receiver for $31.99, and it also has periodic sales. With a 4.2-star rating and over 4,310 user reviews, this folding compact keyboard also comes in a variety of color options, including black, grey, desert gold, and more. Along with some adaptability and solid compatibility, there are some features with this keyboard that can make it worth a look.
With support for simultaneous connections to three different devices, this model features a 2.4G USB-A wireless receiver alongside Bluetooth functionality for different connection options. Compatible with iOS 13.4 and above, the keyboard also supports Android, Windows, and macOS for wider compatibility. The keyboard itself unfolds into a size that the company claims is comparable to a standard-sized keyboard, and there's also a touchpad to act as a mouse. In terms of battery life, the company promises a two to three hour charge providing 48 to 56 hours of use, and a USB-A to USB-C cable is included.
In addition to Amazon customers giving the keyboard praise for its folding capabilities and overall quality, users also appreciate its portability and easy connectivity. On the flip side, however, some users find the build quality and overall size of the keyboard to be questionable. Of course, if you find this one isn't entirely up your alley, there's still some iPhone keyboard tricks from an ex-Apple employee that everyone needs to know.
How we determine these iPhone accessories
While the iPhone accessories on this list needed to be cool, they also needed to provide a useful amount of functionality, as well. Along with scouring Amazon for iPhone products that standout, we also took a look at reviews from actual customers. To make this list, an item needs to hold at least a 4-star rating based on hundreds if not thousands of real reviews. Bonus points are also awarded when an item receives the Amazon's Choice moniker, meaning even the company finds the product to be highly-rated and well-priced.