5 Cool iPhone Accessories That Aren't Made By Apple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a variety of accessories Apple sells for its iPhone lineup, though there's nothing wrong with always being on the hunt for more options. Going beyond what Apple provides can offer more variety while also potentially providing a different array of features. Considering the seemingly infinite number of products that one can find on the internet, we wanted to look at some cool iPhone accessories you're not likely to find in the Apple Store.

For those looking for iPhone accessories that go beyond the offerings from Apple, the following list has an assortment of gadgets that can perform a variety of tasks, such as helping you stay charged or even providing you with a full physical keyboard. Scouring the web, these products are backed by real customer reviews. Additionally, many of these items offer functionality for other products within the Apple ecosystem, making them rather versatile for those who own several electronics from the company.

Though there can be plenty of popular iPhone accessories that you should avoid using, the items on this list have a style about them while still providing something beneficial. Naturally, they also have their own style to them, as well. Accessorizing your iPhone isn't just about physical items, as many of the same rules for finding iPhone gizmos can also apply to the Apple App Store. It's why you may want to check out 10 of the best free iPhone apps you haven't heard of.