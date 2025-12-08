10 Of The Best Free iPhone Apps You Haven't Heard Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The App Store is packed with millions of apps, but everyone keeps recommending the same ones. We've seen Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and Spotify on every "best apps" list a thousand times. Those apps are popular for a reason, sure, but they're hardly discoveries anymore.

The real gems hide in the corners of the App Store where most people never look. But if you look deep enough, you'll find apps that do cool stuff like connect blind people to volunteers for visual assistance, identify sick plants and tell you how to save them, and instantly show you which streaming service has the movie you want to watch. These are apps totally worth trying out, and they don't even need you to spend a dollar, or at least their core features are free.

The same way we put together the best free Android apps you probably don't know about, we're putting together ten such free apps for iPhone that deserve way more attention than they're getting. Each one brings something unique to the table, whether that's a clever feature, a better take on something you already do, or a solution to an annoyance you didn't realize you could fix.