5 Cool New Accessories To Power Up Your iPhone 17 Pro
The iPhone 17 Pro has been available for over five months now. With the new iPhone models being big sellers, many accessory makers have updated and released new products to improve customers' experience with the iPhone 17 Pro. These include the recently released Sandmarc's new tetraprism lens and other accessories, like an updated Game Boy-like case from Gamebaby and a 3-in-1 wireless charger that can power up new iPhones up to 25W thanks to the Qi2.2 technology.
Even though the rumor mill for the iPhone 18 models and the upcoming foldable iPhone have ramped up, the iPhone 17 Pro remains one of the strongest releases by Apple. Not only does it offer a new design with Apple's tweaked camera plateau, but the Cosmic Orange color has been an important factor for the sales of this smartphone.
Besides that, Apple's latest device offers a powerful A19 Pro chip, a vapor chamber technology that prevents overheating during demanding tasks, and new camera features that make this iPhone a good option for anyone with an iPhone 15 or older. That said, these are some cool new accessories I have been using recently and believe you might also enjoy, in addition to some other new releases that could power up the iPhone 17 Pro's features.
Sandmarc's new tetraprism lens
For those who want to take the iPhone camera to another level, San Diego-based company Sandmarc announced its new Tetraprism 72mm Lens, which improves the telephoto system of the iPhone to up to 24x optical zoom. With the iPhone 17 Pro generation, Apple delivers up to 8x optical zoom, and 40x digital zoom. That means the quality of photos and videos gets way better, as Sandmarc promises to maintain detail and sharpness for these long-range shots.
Sandmarc says that the Tetraprism 72mm Lens takes zoom on older iPhone Pro models, like the 16 Pro and the 15 Pro Max, to up to 15x optical zoom. The company also offers a filter mount system and ultraslim lens case to take this device and quickly attach it to the iPhone.
The lens is perfect for those who want to do more with their iPhone cameras. Apple greatly improved the camera system on the iPhone 17 Pro, in addition to maintaining previous features like ProRes, ProRAW, and the second generation of Photographic Styles. Still, this accessory gets a reach so far impossible for iPhones, positioning it even more as a proper camera for photographers and filmmakers. The 72mm Lens version costs $299, and it can be ordered from Sandmarc's website.
Belkin's 3-in-1 Qi2 foldable charger
Introduced at CES 2026, Belkin's new 3-in-1 charger can easily fold to be carried around. But more important than that, it offers the new iPhones up to 25W wireless charging thanks to the new Qi2.2 standard. With that, the company promises 0% to 50% charge in just 29 minutes for the iPhone and to 80% in 30 minutes for the Apple Watch. With its ChillBoost technology, Belkin says it's able to reduce heat even if users are charging the iPhone, AirPods, and the Apple Watch simultaneously.
I've been using this device for the past few weeks, and it's been a great way to charge my Apple devices quickly and conveniently. The included 45W wall charger looks twice the size of Apple's tiny old 5W charger, but delivers enough juice to power my iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro 3.
Belkin focused on a mix of plastic and rubber on this accessory, as some companies are moving away from the old aluminum finish. Still, the device feels premium enough to justify its $99.99 price tag on Belkin's website, as it's convenient, secure, and gets the job done. However, you might need to remove the case if you don't use an Apple or Beats case, as some of them might be too thick for the MagSafe grip to work properly.
Gamebaby Retro Gaming Case
With the release of the iPhone 17 models, case maker BitmoLab released an updated version of its Gamebaby Retro Case, which we've reviewed. This new version offers additional sizes for the iPhone 17 basic and Pro models for the first time. With a mix of plastic and silicone, the new color available for this generation is a gray option, which resembles the original Game Boy.
A new clasp mechanism ensures tighter integration between the two-piece design of this case, and the original D-Pad has been upgraded, so each button is now individually attached to improve precision. There's also an underlying conductive silicon structure to improve feedback and responsiveness, two main concerns of the previous accessory.
What I like the most about this case is that once you finish using it, you can detach it, flip it, and slide it back as an iPhone case. This device was designed to be used with the emulator Delta, where you can play your favorite games from childhood and even discover new ones. BitmoLab also offers an exclusive skin for Delta to combine with the design of its accessory. The Gamebaby Retro Case for iPhone 17 models is available for $39.99 on BitmoLab's website.
Twelve South Find My Charger
One of the most interesting iPhone accessories recently released is Twelve South's Find My charger. Not only does the company offer a few options depending on how many devices you are planning to charge at once, but all of them come with Find My integration. That way, if you're one of those people who disconnects your phone or MacBook from the charger but forgets the plug, at least you'll get a notification on your iPhone as you walk away from it.
While the Find My capability is similar to the ones available with third-party accessories, which means you won't get AirTag's Precision Find, it's a good way to keep track of your wall charger. The PlugBug device is available in two different sizes and power levels: 50W, which is slimmer and convenient to charge devices like your iPhone and MacBook Air, or a bulkier version with four USB-C ports and up to 120W maximum power. More than that, the company also offers a travel package, which comes with adapter plugs for the U.S., the U.K., the EU, Australia, South Korea, and China, in addition to a travel case. This option is perfect for those always on the go and traveling through different countries.
Twelve South sells the 50W PlugBug for $69.99, and the 120W version for $119.99. The Travel Edition is available for $10 extra. Customers can find this product on Twelve South's website.
Moft's Trackable Snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet
Also introduced at CES 2026, Moft's trackable iPhone stand also focuses on improving a fan favorite device with Find My capabilities. It works similarly to the feature available on Twelve South's PlugBug. Moft also introduced a few other Snap-on accessories with Find My, but what I like the most about this one is that it can hold up to two cards and can be used as a phone stand. The accessory works in portrait and landscape modes, which are very convenient if you're watching something online or are on a FaceTime call and don't want to keep holding your phone.
Moft says the battery on the Snap-on stand can last up to six months, which means you rarely need to recharge it to take advantage of the Find My capabilities. Even though the accessory will usually be attached to your phone, if you carry MagSafe Wallets without attaching them to your phone like I sometimes do, you'll know its last location – or at least get a notification – if you forget it. Moft uses vegan leather on the case and offers four different colors that blend well with the new iPhone 17 Pro colors. The accessory costs $49.99 on Moft's website.