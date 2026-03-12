Perks You Didn't Realize Come With AppleCare+

Although each product that Apple sells comes with the standard AppleCare warranty that typically includes one year of hardware coverage and around three months of technical support, the company also offers AppleCare+ plans as an optional upgrade. It's essentially a paid insurance plan, which you can buy at the time of the purchase of the product or within 60 days of ownership. As of 2026, the company has moved towards monthly and annual subscriptions for AppleCare+, and also offers an AppleCare One plan to cover up to three devices at a discounted price.

Two of the most recognizable and widely known benefits of AppleCare+ are extended warranty coverage and unlimited repairs of any accidental damage, including those caused by drops and liquid. These help you avoid a hefty bill on repairs and give you peace of mind that a mishap won't result in you having to spend on a new device. However, besides these benefits, AppleCare+ has several more useful perks that can help you decide whether getting an AppleCare+ subscription is worth the cost. Here are AppleCare+ perks that you might not know about.