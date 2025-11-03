Is AppleCare+ Worth It For The iPhone 17 Pro? Here's The One Thing It Still Doesn't Cover
The iPhone 17 Pro is here, and there is a lot to love for those who can get a hold of one. But when you shell out more than $1,000 to get the newest product by Apple, you may have that voice in the back of your head asking whether you should insure the device. An AppleCare plan can save you from costly repairs if you drop or spill something on your phone. However, as some iPhone 17 Pro users are finding out for the first time, the plan does not cover surface scratches.
Apple does not cover cosmetic damage under any AppleCare plan, as outlined by the company in its Hardware Service and ADH Coverage documentation. The company will only repair or replace the device if the damage affects its functionality. Scratch protection became a topic of conversation after reports emerged from the iPhone 17 Pro launch that one of the phones on display had scratches after only a few hours.
Apple told 9to5Mac that the marks seen on the iPhone 17 Pro during the launch event came from a worn MagSafe stand used in the store. The company said the marks weren't actual scratches but residue from the display's MagSafe connection that could be cleaned off.
Protecting your new iPhone
The lack of scratch protection can be a tough pill to swallow for those who like to keep their phone in pristine condition. The standard AppleCare plan, which includes theft and loss coverage, costs $13.99 per month, or $139.99 per year. AppleCare One is even more expensive at $19.99 per month but allows customers to add up to three devices to the plan, making it a solid choice for those with multiple Apple products they'd like to keep insured.
Despite not covering scratches, an AppleCare plan can still save you money. With AppleCare, a cracked iPhone 17 Pro screen will cost you $29 to repair, whereas without the insurance, you'd need to spend $329 for Apple to repair it. Apple also provides AppleCare users with a replacement iPhone while they wait for the repair. Many non-AppleCare members still end up using Apple's repair network despite not being insured, so they can have a trusted repairperson work on their device.
Whether you have coverage or not, you can better protect yourself from scratches with a case. Apple offers multiple accessories for protecting your iPhone 17 Pro, including the $59 custom TechWoven fabric case, which can match your new phone if you grab the blue or orange variant. Beats also offers a protective case through Apple for $79, which allows camera control functionality through the case. However, the color options are more limited. You can also find cheaper options not offered by Apple, but quality can vary.