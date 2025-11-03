Is AppleCare+ Worth It For The iPhone 17 Pro? Here's The One Thing It Still Doesn't Cover

The iPhone 17 Pro is here, and there is a lot to love for those who can get a hold of one. But when you shell out more than $1,000 to get the newest product by Apple, you may have that voice in the back of your head asking whether you should insure the device. An AppleCare plan can save you from costly repairs if you drop or spill something on your phone. However, as some iPhone 17 Pro users are finding out for the first time, the plan does not cover surface scratches.

Apple does not cover cosmetic damage under any AppleCare plan, as outlined by the company in its Hardware Service and ADH Coverage documentation. The company will only repair or replace the device if the damage affects its functionality. Scratch protection became a topic of conversation after reports emerged from the iPhone 17 Pro launch that one of the phones on display had scratches after only a few hours.

Apple told 9to5Mac that the marks seen on the iPhone 17 Pro during the launch event came from a worn MagSafe stand used in the store. The company said the marks weren't actual scratches but residue from the display's MagSafe connection that could be cleaned off.