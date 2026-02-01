How To Replace The Battery On Your MacBook

Whether you're a long-time MacBook owner or you've dug into our MacBook Air buying guide recently, the time will come when you may consider changing your laptop's battery. The vast majority of laptops these days use rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which lose efficiency and degrade over time. After several years, your MacBook may not last as long as you remember, and a battery swap could be just what the tech doctor ordered. Generally, this process requires removing some screws and carefully detaching the battery. Simpler yet, the Apple Store will do it for a fee.

However, battery replacements on laptops aren't all equal. In this guide, we'll give you a quick primer on what to expect when replacing a MacBook battery, some helpful resources to consider, and the tools you may need to complete the job. However, don't think of this as a full step-by-step deep dive, as there are too many types of MacBooks for that to be effective. So, if you don't want to go and spend money replacing batteries at the Apple Store, read on.