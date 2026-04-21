What's The Difference Between IPS And VA Monitors?

When you are shopping for a new monitor, you'll no doubt notice that each display usually offers a lot of variety in its build and available features. While most of the flagship screens are switching to OLED displays as the new standard, you can also still find some LCD panels using VA or IPS LCD. Even though they do not have the same reputation as OLED, both displays offer some advantages, depending on your goals, budget, and the overall experience you're seeking.

VA, or Vertical Alignment, panels have a lot of contrast and deeper blacks, which makes them great for watching movies and TV shows, and even some games are better when played on one of those screens, especially those where fine visual details are important. IPS (In-Plane Switching) displays, on the other hand, make up for the lower contrast with better color accuracy, which usually makes them a good choice for editing photos and videos.

If you don't want to pay the extra cost of an OLED, the choice between VA and IPS comes down to personal preferences and needs. The differences between a VA monitor and an IPS monitor can be fairly subtle for the average user, but they can make a big difference if your situation has specific demands.