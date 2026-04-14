Your Amazon Echo Show Just Lost Support For This Popular Streaming Service
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The Echo Show is a nifty little smart display that can serve as a hub for your home, with newer models even supporting Alexa+. The device can be good for displaying photos and taking video calls, and some models even allow you to access a variety of streaming content. However, that last item on the list has now changed a bit, as a large streaming service has dropped support for the device.
As spotted by Cord Cutters News, the Paramount+ app is no longer available for the entire Amazon Echo Show lineup. Though there's little information about why the app was discontinued, Cord Cutters notes that even those who already had the app installed can no longer access it. Despite this, the report does indicate users can still access Paramount+ content if they get their service through a specific means.
Given that Paramount+ is an essential TV app for sports fans, it's likely that some customers will be frustrated by this news. Considering that some devices even offer larger screens and full support for Amazon Fire TV (the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 21, for example), it can be disheartening that a device that does some things better than a Google Home lacks support for a rather popular streaming service.
Paramount+ drops support for all Amazon Echo Show devices
So far, neither company has addressed why the app was suddenly removed, but Cord Cutter notes services can make changes for strategic or technical reasons, whereas licensing can also be an issue.
While users can no longer access the Paramount+ app directly, those with a channel subscription through Amazon Prime Video can still access the service's content. You will simply need to access Paramount+ content through the Prime Video app. Just open the app and navigate to the Paramount+ section to access movies, live programming, and shows.
Of course, there are still plenty of features on an Amazon Echo Show worth using (including some hidden ones), so the device losing access to a streaming service doesn't kill the product entirely. Amazon Echo Show owners still have access to services like Netflix, for example. Nonetheless, those with large Amazon Echo Show devices who may use the device in an area where a TV can simply be too large may find it annoying to have to rely on a workaround to access content they are already paying for.